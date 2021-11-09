DeVonta Smith is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
From the gridiron to the golf course, former Alabama stars made an impact all over the world of sports this week.
As always, Sunday was a big day for Crimson Tide players scattered all across the NFL. In the NBA, Collin Sexton, Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. all saw playing time. Golf alums Justin Thomas (third) and Michael Thompson (T15) both finished in the top 15 at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Ultimately though, this week's honor goes to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In the Eagles 27-24 loss to the Chargers, Smith had five receptions for 116, including a touchdown catch from Jalen Hurts.
His touchdown was the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers would ultimately come back to win on a last-second field goal. It was Smith's second 100-yard receiving game of his rookie season.
Honorable mention
Justin Thomas- His third place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship marks his 30th top-three finish on the PGA tour.
Xavier McKinney- McKinney had two interceptions in the New York Giants' 23-16 win over the Raiders. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown that ultimately helped secure the win. He was also second on the team with seven tackles.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach
July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney
July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James
Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell
Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis
Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones
Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas
Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts
Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry
Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas
Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs
Oct. 6 - Oct. 12 Najee Harris
Oct. 13 - Oct. 19 Derrick Henry
Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones
Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper