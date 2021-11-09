DeVonta Smith is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Smith was the Eagles leading receiver on Sunday and caught a touchdown pass from his former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

From the gridiron to the golf course, former Alabama stars made an impact all over the world of sports this week.

As always, Sunday was a big day for Crimson Tide players scattered all across the NFL. In the NBA, Collin Sexton, Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. all saw playing time. Golf alums Justin Thomas (third) and Michael Thompson (T15) both finished in the top 15 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Ultimately though, this week's honor goes to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In the Eagles 27-24 loss to the Chargers, Smith had five receptions for 116, including a touchdown catch from Jalen Hurts.

His touchdown was the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers would ultimately come back to win on a last-second field goal. It was Smith's second 100-yard receiving game of his rookie season.

Honorable mention

Justin Thomas- His third place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship marks his 30th top-three finish on the PGA tour.

Xavier McKinney- McKinney had two interceptions in the New York Giants' 23-16 win over the Raiders. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown that ultimately helped secure the win. He was also second on the team with seven tackles.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones

Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas

Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts

Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry

Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas

Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs

Oct. 6 - Oct. 12 Najee Harris

Oct. 13 - Oct. 19 Derrick Henry

Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones

Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper