Would the Dolphins Be Making a Mistake to Pass on Tua Tagovailoa? Kirk Herbstreit Thinks So

Would the Miami Dolphins be making a mistake to pass on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Kirk Herbstreit thinks so.

“I would say yeah,” Herbstreit said. “That’s a franchise that’s changed identities at quarterback for a long time, and if he falls on their lap and they pass on him, I don’t know how you do that. Any time you get to the draft and you start speculating on quarterbacks, a lot of times you’re throwing darts against the board and hoping that it hits. But I think with Tua, there’s enough there to really like. There’s so much ability with his ability to throw the ball, but what I love is the intangibles that he brings to the table, his ability to process, get through reads from A to B to C.

“There are parts of his game that he’s going to have to fine-tune. His inability to give up on a play. I think a lot of his injuries have come because he keeps fighting and trying to keep a play alive and in the NFL that's not going to work. He’s going to have to learn to throw the ball away, to slide, to get out of bounds and just do things where he doesn’t take too many hits. But if that hip is solid, which all the reports seem to say that it is — he might be a guy that’s a redshirt. Like that first year, maybe he’s kind of like [Patrick] Mahomes, sitting back, watching and learning and taking it in just to be safe. But man, his upside on the back end is very, very high and, to me, too tough to pass up on if you need a quarterback.”

Herbstreit made the statements on a conference call with reporters on Monday morning.

He'll be part of ABC’s prime-time broadcast, which is geared more toward the college aspect of the 2020 NFL Draft, on Thursday and Friday.

Tagovailoa, who signed an endorsement deal with Adidas on Monday, may be the biggest storyline of the draft, as critics question his durability, especially after suffering a season-ending hip injury in November.

Unable to perform at the NFL combine or before scouts due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's been left sending videos to teams to demonstrate his progress.

The Miami Dolphins have been the team linked the most to Tagovailoa. Speculation has ranged from their having to trade up from No. 5 to get him, to possibly preferring another quarterback, Oregon's Justin Hebert (who doesn't have the same accuracy). The Los Angeles Chargers, who pick sixth, also need a quarterback.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has Tagovailoa listed fifth on his final Big Board rankings.

He wrote: "Tagovailoa says he 'feel(s) 100 percent' and looked good at his virtual pro day. Even so, how team doctors assess his recovery and durability risk amid the current travel and team visit restrictions adds plenty of uncertainty to where he will be ultimately be selected. When healthy, however, Tua has a quick release and throws with elite accuracy, anticipation and touch to all levels of the field."

Herbstreit, who has called numerous Alabama games during Tagovailoa's collegiate career, said he's seen enough of him to know what kind of quarterback he is, and will be at the next level.

“I've done this for a long time. I've covered a lot of quarterbacks going back to 1995. Seen a lot of great players at that position. ... " Herbstreit said.

"Just go back to when he burst on to the scene in his college career. He sat there his entire freshman year as a highly-touted kid, which many of them do, behind a very talented quarterback who was winning a lot of games, and at halftime of the national championship where he’s only played really mop-up duty at that point, they put him into the biggest stage that you can be in in the college game and he’s never been in that situation. He’s never played in any situation other than there’s eight minutes left in the game and Alabama’s up by 30.

"To watch him play, and I called that game, he made a mistake or two along the way, but to watch him play with poise, to watch his decision-making, for a guy that’s never been out there, the game moves pretty quickly when you’re playing in that game — that’s probably the closest you’re going to get to the NFL, playing an SEC defense in Georgia in the national championship on that big of a stage — and would eventually lead them back and make enough plays to win the national championship in overtime. And then to visit with him on the back end of that a few months later, I’m telling you, I think it’s his culture. I think it’s the way he was raised.

“From an intangible standpoint, your 10 out of 10, he’s a 12 out of 10 as far as the linemen will love him, the receivers will love him, the defensive linemen will love him, the coaching staff will love him, the trainers, the team doctor, the secretaries, the fans. I don’t know if I’ve covered a guy who checked every box as far as intangibles are concerned. His competitive nature. His ability to read coverage and come off of a read and come to that second or third option and not panic.

“The only thing I would say, as I said earlier, is because he’s had so much success, he doesn’t give up on a play. That's why, If you go back and look at the play where he got hurt with the hip, instead of just giving up on that play, throwing it away or checking it down or scrambling and sliding, he’s trying to keep a play alive. In the SEC he got banged up. In the NFL, he’ll get destroyed. He knows that, and whoever drafts him, that’s going to be an area that he’s going to have to really work on to fine-tune. Much like Russell Wilson has done with Seattle. But I’m telling you, man, this kid’s accuracy, his touch, his command and like I said, the intangibles, there’s a lot there to fall in love with.”