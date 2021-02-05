Even More of You Can Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl
Last week, we published a list of prop bets for the Super Bowl, everything from which team will win to whether a team will score faster than it takes to sing the National Anthem.
This week, we're focussing on some of the more creative odds for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mind you, this is also the short list. Earlier this week the folks at SportsBetting.ag had 1,094 prop markets offering 2,266 different ways to bet on the game.
Feel free to check it out if you have nothing to do between now and kickoff.
Broadcast Props
Will Tony Romo correctly predict an offensive play?
Yes -200
No +150
(Opened Yes -130, No -110)
What will be said first by Tony Romo?
Read +100
Penetration +200
Blitz +225
A-Gap +300
Trick Play +750
How many times will Tony Romo mention his kids/children?
Over .5 +200
Under .5 -300
(Opened Over +300, Under -500)
What will be mentioned first?
Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl -140
Tom Brady’s age 43 +100
What will be mentioned first?
Patrick Mahomes is expecting a child -150
Patrick Mahomes is engaged/getting married +110
(Opened Child -250, Engaged/Married +170)
Will “baby GOAT” be said in reference to Mahomes
Yes +700
No -2000
(Opened Yes +900, No -3000)
Will “LeBron” be said during broadcast?
Yes +325
No -550
(Opened Yes +550, No -1000)
Who will be shown on player’s cleat(s) first?
Breonna Taylor -150
George Floyd +110
What will be said first
Groin -120
Hamstring -120
How many times will Belichick be said?
Over 1 -300
Under 1 -200
(Opened Over -150, Under +110)
How many times will Roger Goodell be shown?
Over 1.5 (-200)
Under 1.5 (+150)
Will the spread or total be referenced by broadcast team?
Yes +400
No -700
(Opened Yes +550, No -1000)
Andy Reid mask design
Chiefs branded/logo -2000
Single color/no logo +350
Hawaiian-themed +700
Coach to have nostrils seen first during game
Andy Reid +150
Bruce Arians -200
Officiating Props
When will Sarah Thomas first be mentioned during broadcast?
First half -300
Second half +200
How will Sarah Thomas wear her hair?
Up (in hat) +200
Down (ponytail) -300
(Opened Up -200, Down +150)
Will Sarah Thomas get knocked to the ground by a player(s)?
Yes +700
No -2000
Will Tom Brady attempt to high-five an official?
Yes +600
No -1500
Commercial Props
Who will speak first in Frito-Lay pregame commercial?
Peyton Manning -200
Eli Manning +150
Will Jerry Rice make paper football FG in Frito-Lay pregame commercial?
Yes -180
No +140
National Anthem
Will any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem?
Yes -350
No +225
Which coach will be shown first during National Anthem?
Andy Reid -130
Bruce Arians -110
Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?
Patrick Mahomes -110
Tom Brady -130
Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?
Rob Gronkowski -110
Travis Kelce -130
Will any player kneel on sideline during National Anthem?
Yes +600
No -1500
(Opened Yes +1200, No -5000)
Will any player raise fist on sideline during National Anthem?
Yes +900
No -3000
Coin Toss
What will the Chiefs call during coin toss?
Heads -110
Tails -130
What will Chiefs elect if win coin toss?
Defer -2500
Receive +900
What will Bucs elect if win coin toss?
Defer -200
Receive +150
(Opened Defer +100, Receive -140)
Coin Toss outcome
Heads -105
Tails -105
Will Chiefs call coin toss correctly?
Yes -105
No -105
Will team that wins coin toss win game?
Yes -105
No -105
Postgame Props
Who will MVP refer to first in speech?
Teammates +100
God/Religion +225
USA +700
Winning City +700
Family +900
Coaches +1000
Team Owner +2000
Will “Disney” be said by MVP in postgame on-field interview?
Yes +250
No -400
(Opened Yes +300, No -500)
Will “burger” be said by Andy Reid in postgame on-field interview?
Yes +550
No -1000
Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
Tom Brady passing yards -350
GameStop (GME) closing stock price on Feb. 5th +225
Which will be higher?
Patrick Mahomes passing yards -130
Devin Booker total points vs. Celtics -110
Which will be higher?
Tom Brady total times sacked +100
UFC Fight Night total first round stoppages -140
Which will be higher?
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards -200
Super Bowl LV winning QB age +150
Which will be higher?
Chris Godwin receptions -175
Women’s Aussie Open total Americans to advance to second round +135
Which will be higher?
Mike Evans receiving yards -150
Waste Management Phoenix Open lowest round score +110
Which will be higher?
Rob Gronkowski receiving yards -120
Lightning total shots on goal on Feb. 8th -120
Which will be higher?
Travis Kelce receptions +110
Kentucky Derby winning horse number -150
Which will be higher?
Royals total runs in 2021 season opener -155
Chiefs total touchdowns +115
Which will be higher?
Tom Brady interceptions -1000
Waste Management Phoenix Open hole in ones +550
Which will be higher?
Super Bowl LV total TDs -450
Tiger Woods total 1st Round birdies in Masters +275
Which will be higher?
Super Bowl LV total first quarter points +110
Daytona 500 total different leaders -150
Which will be higher?
Tom Brady passing yards Super Bowl LV -225
Tom Brady passing yards Super Bowl LIII +160
Which will be higher?
Patrick Mahomes passing yards Super Bowl LV -125
Patrick Mahomes passing yards Super Bowl LIV -115
Player Props
Tom Brady rushing attempts
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Tom Brady rushing yards
Over .5
Under .5
Will Tom Brady score a rushing touchdown?
Yes +425
No -600
Will either quarterback throw for 400+ yards?
Yes +165
No -200
Will either quarterback throw for 450+ yards?
Yes +450
No -650
Game Props
Largest lead by either team
Over 16.5 points
Under 16.5 points
Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown
Odd -275
Even +215
Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown
Over 17.5
Under 17.5
Will there be a missed field goal?
Yes +130
No -160
First missed field goal
Wide left +120
Wide right +120
Short +500
Hits left upright +500
Hits right upright +500
Hits crossbar +1000
Will any field goal or PAT hit crossbar or uprights?
Yes +400
No -625
Will there be a missed PAT?
Yes +240
No -300
Total times chains brought out for measurement
Over 1.5 (+125)
Under 1.5 (-165)
Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration?
Yes +1000
No -2500
Will there be a penalty for offensive pass interference?
Yes +215
No -275
Will there be a penalty for roughing the passer?
Yes +145
No -175
Will either team score 40+ points?
Yes +185
No -250
Will there be an onside kick attempt?
Yes +175
No -215
Will there be an onside kick recovery?
Yes +2000
No -8000
How many players will attempt a pass?
Over 2.5 (+165)
Under 2.5 (-215)
Will either team come back from 25-point deficit?
Yes -10000
No +1400
Will either team win wire-to-wire?
Yes +150
No -200
Will game be decided by 7 points or fewer? (All four meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have been decided by 7 points or less)
Yes +110
No -150
Will the game be decided by exactly 3 points? (Both meetings between Andy Reid and Bruce Arians have been decided by exactly 3 points)
Yes +350
No -500