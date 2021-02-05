Even More of You Can Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl

From the coin toss to the ads, everything is fair game when it comes to Super Bowl odds

Last week, we published a list of prop bets for the Super Bowl, everything from which team will win to whether a team will score faster than it takes to sing the National Anthem.

This week, we're focussing on some of the more creative odds for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mind you, this is also the short list. Earlier this week the folks at SportsBetting.ag had 1,094 prop markets offering 2,266 different ways to bet on the game.

Feel free to check it out if you have nothing to do between now and kickoff.

Broadcast Props

Will Tony Romo correctly predict an offensive play?

Yes -200

No +150

(Opened Yes -130, No -110)

What will be said first by Tony Romo?

Read +100

Penetration +200

Blitz +225

A-Gap +300

Trick Play +750

How many times will Tony Romo mention his kids/children?

Over .5 +200

Under .5 -300

(Opened Over +300, Under -500)

What will be mentioned first?

Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl -140

Tom Brady’s age 43 +100

What will be mentioned first?

Patrick Mahomes is expecting a child -150

Patrick Mahomes is engaged/getting married +110

(Opened Child -250, Engaged/Married +170)

Will “baby GOAT” be said in reference to Mahomes

Yes +700

No -2000

(Opened Yes +900, No -3000)

Will “LeBron” be said during broadcast?

Yes +325

No -550

(Opened Yes +550, No -1000)

Who will be shown on player’s cleat(s) first?

Breonna Taylor -150

George Floyd +110

What will be said first

Groin -120

Hamstring -120

How many times will Belichick be said?

Over 1 -300

Under 1 -200

(Opened Over -150, Under +110)

How many times will Roger Goodell be shown?

Over 1.5 (-200)

Under 1.5 (+150)

Will the spread or total be referenced by broadcast team?

Yes +400

No -700

(Opened Yes +550, No -1000)

Andy Reid mask design

Chiefs branded/logo -2000

Single color/no logo +350

Hawaiian-themed +700

Coach to have nostrils seen first during game

Andy Reid +150

Bruce Arians -200

Officiating Props

When will Sarah Thomas first be mentioned during broadcast?

First half -300

Second half +200

How will Sarah Thomas wear her hair?

Up (in hat) +200

Down (ponytail) -300

(Opened Up -200, Down +150)

Will Sarah Thomas get knocked to the ground by a player(s)?

Yes +700

No -2000

Will Tom Brady attempt to high-five an official?

Yes +600

No -1500

Commercial Props

Who will speak first in Frito-Lay pregame commercial?

Peyton Manning -200

Eli Manning +150

Will Jerry Rice make paper football FG in Frito-Lay pregame commercial?

Yes -180

No +140

National Anthem

Will any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem?

Yes -350

No +225

Which coach will be shown first during National Anthem?

Andy Reid -130

Bruce Arians -110

Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -110

Tom Brady -130

Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?

Rob Gronkowski -110

Travis Kelce -130

Will any player kneel on sideline during National Anthem?

Yes +600

No -1500

(Opened Yes +1200, No -5000)

Will any player raise fist on sideline during National Anthem?

Yes +900

No -3000

Coin Toss

What will the Chiefs call during coin toss?

Heads -110

Tails -130

What will Chiefs elect if win coin toss?

Defer -2500

Receive +900

What will Bucs elect if win coin toss?

Defer -200

Receive +150

(Opened Defer +100, Receive -140)

Coin Toss outcome

Heads -105

Tails -105

Will Chiefs call coin toss correctly?

Yes -105

No -105

Will team that wins coin toss win game?

Yes -105

No -105

Postgame Props

Who will MVP refer to first in speech?

Teammates +100

God/Religion +225

USA +700

Winning City +700

Family +900

Coaches +1000

Team Owner +2000

Will “Disney” be said by MVP in postgame on-field interview?

Yes +250

No -400

(Opened Yes +300, No -500)

Will “burger” be said by Andy Reid in postgame on-field interview?

Yes +550

No -1000

Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

Tom Brady passing yards -350

GameStop (GME) closing stock price on Feb. 5th +225

Which will be higher?

Patrick Mahomes passing yards -130

Devin Booker total points vs. Celtics -110

Which will be higher?

Tom Brady total times sacked +100

UFC Fight Night total first round stoppages -140

Which will be higher?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards -200

Super Bowl LV winning QB age +150

Which will be higher?

Chris Godwin receptions -175

Women’s Aussie Open total Americans to advance to second round +135

Which will be higher?

Mike Evans receiving yards -150

Waste Management Phoenix Open lowest round score +110

Which will be higher?

Rob Gronkowski receiving yards -120

Lightning total shots on goal on Feb. 8th -120

Which will be higher?

Travis Kelce receptions +110

Kentucky Derby winning horse number -150

Which will be higher?

Royals total runs in 2021 season opener -155

Chiefs total touchdowns +115

Which will be higher?

Tom Brady interceptions -1000

Waste Management Phoenix Open hole in ones +550

Which will be higher?

Super Bowl LV total TDs -450

Tiger Woods total 1st Round birdies in Masters +275

Which will be higher?

Super Bowl LV total first quarter points +110

Daytona 500 total different leaders -150

Which will be higher?

Tom Brady passing yards Super Bowl LV -225

Tom Brady passing yards Super Bowl LIII +160

Which will be higher?

Patrick Mahomes passing yards Super Bowl LV -125

Patrick Mahomes passing yards Super Bowl LIV -115

Player Props

Tom Brady rushing attempts

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Tom Brady rushing yards

Over .5

Under .5

Will Tom Brady score a rushing touchdown?

Yes +425

No -600

Will either quarterback throw for 400+ yards?

Yes +165

No -200

Will either quarterback throw for 450+ yards?

Yes +450

No -650

Game Props

Largest lead by either team

Over 16.5 points

Under 16.5 points

Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown

Odd -275

Even +215

Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown

Over 17.5

Under 17.5

Will there be a missed field goal?

Yes +130

No -160

First missed field goal

Wide left +120

Wide right +120

Short +500

Hits left upright +500

Hits right upright +500

Hits crossbar +1000

Will any field goal or PAT hit crossbar or uprights?

Yes +400

No -625

Will there be a missed PAT?

Yes +240

No -300

Total times chains brought out for measurement

Over 1.5 (+125)

Under 1.5 (-165)

Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration?

Yes +1000

No -2500

Will there be a penalty for offensive pass interference?

Yes +215

No -275

Will there be a penalty for roughing the passer?

Yes +145

No -175

Will either team score 40+ points?

Yes +185

No -250

Will there be an onside kick attempt?

Yes +175

No -215

Will there be an onside kick recovery?

Yes +2000

No -8000

How many players will attempt a pass?

Over 2.5 (+165)

Under 2.5 (-215)

Will either team come back from 25-point deficit?

Yes -10000

No +1400

Will either team win wire-to-wire?

Yes +150

No -200

Will game be decided by 7 points or fewer? (All four meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have been decided by 7 points or less)

Yes +110

No -150

Will the game be decided by exactly 3 points? (Both meetings between Andy Reid and Bruce Arians have been decided by exactly 3 points)

Yes +350

No -500