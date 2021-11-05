Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

The family of Tina Tintor, who died after her car was struck by the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, says it's devastated by her loss and asked for privacy.

"Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," the family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf.

"Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby.

"She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.

"The Tintor family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace.”

Her older brother, Djordje, told USA Today that his parents were "not comfortable with the attention and everything. "They just want to grieve in their way."

Police records indicate that Ruggs was driving 156 mph in an area where the speed limit is 45 mph. When his Corvette’s airbags deployed at roughly 3:39 a.m., the vehicle was moving at 127 mph.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the impact launched Tintor's Toyota RAV4 more than 570 feet down the road, while Rugg' vehicle spun out for nearly 520 feet before stopping near a block wall.

Three bystanders stopped to help Tintor, with one claiming he heard screams coming from the RAV4, which was on fire.

Prosecutors said that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit. He also had a firearm in the vehicle.

He faces at least two felony counts — one count of a DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of reckless driving — that could results in 26 years of jail time. Additional charges are possible.

Ruggs was released from the Clark County Detention Center after posting a $150,000 bail, according to his attorney, David Z. Chesnoff.

The former Alabama wide receiver, who was the 12th-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, was released by the Raiders later Tuesday.

