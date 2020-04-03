On paper, it doesn't look like a challenging decision.

Who should be the first safety selected in the 2020 NFL Draft? In terms of overall ability and potential Alabama Xavier McKinney appears to be the likely choice.

But that's on paper. The draft doesn't always work that way. Team needs always trump everything else, and all it takes is one to believe that someone else, say Grant Delpit of LSU, would be a better fit for the scheme and personnel, then that's whom it'll be.

In addition to the video discussion, we'll give you the analysis of two NFL draft experts.

From Sports Illustrated, Kevin Hanson had McKinney selected 18th by the Miami Dolphins in his latest mock draft.

He wrote: "Big spenders in free agency, the Dolphins have added a number of starters —Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Byron Jones — to their revamped defense. They add another starter here with McKinney, a versatile defender with experience at both safety spots. The junior tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) last season at Alabama.

Hanson had Delpit going to the Giants in the second round at No. 36 overall.

Meanwhile, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com doesn't have any safeties being selected in the first round. In his latest mock draft he has Delpit going first at No. 43 to the Chicago Bears, and McKinney dropping all the way to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round.

Here's what he wrote about both players in his draft profiles:

Xavier McKinney, Alabama: Ascending safety prospect offering a combination of plus athleticism, field awareness and versatility. McKinney split time equally at slot, free safety and in the box and is accomplished in each. His coverage instincts, athleticism and quick-twitch burst are more cornerback than safety, which is why he's likely to be a coveted toy for teams looking to upgrade and diversify their sub-packages. He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area. McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter.

Grant Delpit, LSU: Aggressive, urgent striker with good upside who posted a disappointing follow-up to an exciting 2018 campaign. His evaluation requires a full load of 2018 tape, where his coverage potential was better illustrated. He transitions with instinctive eyes and plays physically against tight ends. Willingness to rush in and hit has never been a problem in the alley or in his fits, but tackle inconsistencies have plagued him throughout his career due to angles and technique that could be challenging to fix. LSU sources say NFL teams won't be getting the alpha leadership Jamal Adams provided for the Tigers, but Delpit should find a starting role early in his career as a versatile safety with big nickel potential.

The draft will be held April 23-25.