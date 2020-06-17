Report: Former Alabama DB Kareem Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, former University of Alabama and current Denver Broncos defensive back, Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Schefter, Jackson does have some cold-like symptoms, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The former Crimson Tide star helped organize a march and peaceful protest with 50 of his Broncos' teammates, and all of his coaches in Denver on June 6 in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jerry Jeudy, another former Alabama player, was also in attendance at the march. Jackson is the second Broncos player to test positive for the novel coronavirus as linebacker Von Miller was the first back in April and he made a full recovery.

Following the march, Jackson left Denver and headed to Houston, where he lives and trains in the offseason. He told Mike Klis of 9News, that the congestion and chills he felt started two days ago, which could mean he contracted the virus over the weekend near his home in Texas and not the at the march.

In 2019, Jackson recorded 71 tackles and two interceptions in his first year in the Mile High City after completing nine seasons with the Houston Texans.

Across three seasons at the Capstone (2007-2009), the Macon, Ga. native tallied up 159 total tackles, 106 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five interceptions. He started all 14 games of the 2009 campaign that saw the Crimson Tide win the SEC and national championship.