Former Alabama Teammates of Henry Ruggs III Trying to Cope With Fatal Accident

Getting back on the field helped wide receiver DeVonta Smith deal with his emotions as close friend on Crimson Tide faces numerous felony charges.

While the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without Henry Ruggs III, who was released last week after being in a horrific car accident that took the life of a 23-year-old woman, the wide receiver's former Alabama teammates are struggling to do so as well.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Ruggs and DeVonta Smith were re-enacting their touchdown celebration prior to the Raiders playing the Eagles, a 33-22 victory for Las Vegas on Oct. 24.

Smith, who called it a rough week, had a hard time gearing up for Sunday's 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“First of all, my heart breaks for everyone involved, the family of the young lady that lost her life," Smith said during his postgame press conference. "It was hard at the beginning, but just coming in everyday, being with the guys, they kind of gathered with me, helped me out a lot. So, I mean, at the beginning of the week it was tough, but eventually the guys helped me get through it.”

Smith had his second career 100-yard game, with five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

If anything, football helped.

“It kinda gave me a bigger purpose, playing for my brother knowing he can’t play right now,” Smith said.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Harts also plays for the Eagles, and finished 11 of 17 for 162 yards, and also ran for 62 yards. His one touchdown pass was to the first-round draft pick, Smith, who caught the ball at the Chargers 7 and ended up stretching across the goal line with the ball.

“Obviously, I have a lot of love for DeVonta," Hurts said. "Love him like a brother. I have a lot of love for Henry Ruggs as well, love him like a brother, Alabama brother. It’s tough for all of us to experience what we experienced this week, how tragic of a situation it was. But, we’re all warriors, and we all see it through. I think DeVonta made some big time plays today, and he’ll continue to do that for us.”

But they're not the only ones having trouble processing the tragedy. Former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa choked up when talking to reporters in Miami last week.

"Obviously me heart goes out to the families that were affected by what had happened, the choices and decisions that were made," Tagovailoa said of Ruggs. "My heart goes out to Henry, too.

"You never think this guy could hurt a soul. I’m still kind of in disbelief.”

Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada at the time of the crash, resulting in the death of Tina Tintor.

The 22-year-old could be looking at up to 40 years in prison. In addition to facing two felony charges of DUI and reckless driving, both resulting in death, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Clark County prosecutors intend to file additional counts of DUI and reckless driving, both resulting in substantial bodily harm, as well as possession of a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor.

Ruggs has been under house arrest since posting a $150,000 bail last week. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Smith is among those who has since reached out him.

“We discussed everything,” Smith said. “He’s in good spirits. I’m just glad he’s himself, he’s gotten himself together, he’s not just down on himself."