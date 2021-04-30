How to Watch Rounds 2-3 of 2021 NFL Draft

After a record-tying six first-round selections on Thursday night, Alabama could have up to four picks or more on day two of the 2021 NFL draft

Since Nick Saban has arrived at the University of Alabama, the NFL Draft has become its own recruiting pitch.

After the first round of the 2021 event on Thursday night, the legendary coach now has 39 first-round selections since 2009. That's 16 more than the 23 losses he has piled up in 14 seasons.

"I feel like such a proud papa," Saban said on the draft broadcast.

Of the six who were chosen on Thursday, wide outs Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith went No. 6 and No. 10 overall to the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II was chosen with the ninth pick by the Denver Broncos, quarterback Mac Jones landed in the New England Patriots' lap at No. 15, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood became one of the surprise picks on the night at No. 17 to the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Najee Harris became the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushing attack at No. 24.

Six first-round picks tied Miami's record, which was set in 2004.

The Crimson Tide is looking to do more damage on Friday, with maybe four more selections in rounds two and three.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is, arguably, the best overall remaining player on the board and Landon Dickerson headlines the remaining interior offensive lineman available.

Both of those players are projected to hear their names rather quickly on Friday.

Meanwhile, linebacker Dylan Moses, who played the 2020 season with an injured knee, and offensive lineman Deonte Brown could both go anywhere from mid-second to anywhere in the third.

Regardless, Alabama fans should be in for another treat of seeing former Crimson Tide standouts achieve their professional dreams. Here is all of the information on how to watch day two of the 2021 NFL draft:

2021 NFL Draft Day Two Information

Where: Several locations in Cleveland, Ohio: FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

When: 6 p.m. CT, Friday

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL app

2020 Draft: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft was moved from its original location in Las Vegas to a virtual event. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks of each round from the basement of his home. While the annual draft attracts viewers from around the world each and every year, last year was an even more special occasion as it marked a return of sorts of sports to the United States. In total, four Alabama players were selected in the first round of the draft, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. The Crimson Tide had five players go on Day Two last year in safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive end Raekwon Davis, and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings.

Draft History: The first NFL draft was held in 1936 in Philadelphia. While the process has come along way from 90 college players' names being written on a chalkboard for franchises to mull over and pick from, the principle of the draft remains the same: to pick the best that college football has to offer to suit each team's needs. While the first draft didn't have any media coverage, the first televised draft took place on the fledgling ESPN in 1980. Since that time, the event has grown to become one of the largest annual NFL events, second only to the Super Bowl in terms of fan anticipation.