Jaguars Applying Franchise Tag on Cam Robinson Might Impact Evan Neal in Draft

Jacksonville's move was just one of many on a crazy day in the National Football League.

In one of many moves Tuesday that could have a huge impact on the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson.

It's the second straight year the franchise has done so with the former University of Alabama standout, keeping him off the open free agent market.

Robinson will receive a 20 percent raise that will increase his salary to $16.5 million from the $13.7 million he made in 2021. The Jaguars have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, or he automatically becomes a free agent after next season.

Most draft experts had projected the Jaguars, now with general Manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson running things, to take Alabama left tackle Evan Neal or North Carolina State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 1 overall pick.

Although Jacksonville isn't about to tip its hand, the move makes it likely that the Jaguars will either select Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson and address their defensive front, or trade out of the No. overall pick.

Since there isn't a quarterback at the top of the draft this year, a potential deal may not get the same return as other years the No. 1 pick was traded.

The Robinson move was just one of many that will influence the 2022 NFL Draft on a wild day in the NFL. It included Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay, Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos, and the Chargers re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams on three-year, $60M deal.

And that was all by the end of lunchtime.

The franchise tag deadline is at 4 p.m. EST.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson allowed just one sack in 856 snaps and five penalties last season.