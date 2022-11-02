Jaguars Could Have a Clutch Addition with Calvin Ridley: Bama in the NFL Week 9

The surprise of the NFL trading deadline, which has become a much bigger thing over the years as the league as softened up many of the restrictions that made deals difficult to do, was easily former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley being sent from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The deal will have no impact on what's going on now as Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season. But he could be a key piece in the rebuilding of the Jaguars.

"We're always going to look to add talent to the roster any way possible," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during a press conference when asked about Ridley.

"We feel like we're getting a really good football player who's adding to the room."

Ridley caught his last pass for the Falcons on Oct. 24, 2021, and really didn't figure into Atlanta's plans any more as it had already said goodbye to wide receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan. The team had moved on by adding the likes of Drake London, Damiere Byrd and Bryan Edwards, plus tight end Kyle Pitts.

Marcus Mariotta has led team to a 4-4 record, which is better than what a lot of people expected, but it seems likely that the Falcons will draft the next franchise quarterback in 2023.

The Jaguars already have one in Trevor Lawrence, who needs another quality receiver to take the next step in his development. During his last full season, 2020, Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ridley was almost traded right before his suspension was announced, to the Eagles (which would have paired him with former Crimson Tide standouts Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith), and he seemed likely to be dealt before the 2023 NFL Draft.

But Jacksonville stepped up early, in hopes of getting a steal.

That's the key to this whole deal.

Ridley, the 26th-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, can petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2023. He'll be 28 at the time, still potentially in his prime, and with one year left on his rookie contract at $11.12 million.

There are conditions attached to the trade as well. It ranges from a sixth-round selection if Ridley doesn't get reinstated, to a maximum package of a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 second-round pick if he signs a contract extension with his new team.

But have you seen what a top-end wide receiver costs in free agency? There are 14 wide receivers with an average salary of $20 million or above. Last year, the Jaguars signed Christian Kirk from the Cardinals to a four-year, $84 million deal. The former second-round pick was coming off his best season, with 77 receptions for 984 yards.

The Jaguars might have just gotten a veteran just as good, if not potentially better, for a whole lot less, which was more than worth the risk.

Fish Flying High

For those still doubting Tua Tagovailoa's ability to lead the Dolphins, he's 36 of 50 (72.0 percent) for 492 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions on third downs this season. His 142.7 passer rating is highest third-down passer rating in a season since the league began tracking it in 1991, edging Steve Young in 1994 (141.2), Kurt Warner in 1999 (137.3) and Aaron Rodgers in 2009 (133.5).

Tyreek Hill leads the league in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (961). Combined with Jaylen Waddle, who ranks fourth in receiving yards (727), the tandem has the most receiving yards (1,688) by a pair of teammates through their first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

Hill and Waddle each have four games with at least 100 receiving yards, including three games in which they both surpassed the 100-yard mark. on Sunday they could surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt of the 2000 St. Louis Rams (1,878 receiving yards) for the most combined receiving yards by teammates through their team's first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

Hill, who has at least 150 receiving yards in four games this season, can surpass Bruce (1,073 receiving yards in 1995) for the most receiving yards by a player in his team's first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Hill and Waddle can also become the sixth pair of teammates each with at least 800 receiving yards through their team's first nine games all-time.

Game of the Week

Titans vs. Chiefs, otherwise known as Derrick Henry vs. everyone else: This could be a playoff preview as the two teams lead their respective division. The Titans (5-2) are riding both a five-game winning streak, and last week Henry notched his sixth career 200-yard rushing game, tying him Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in league history. Including the postseason, he has 557 rushing yards (111.4 average) and six rushing touchdowns in five career games against Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Chiefs haven't lost in November since 2019, and their last three wins this season have all bene against 2021 playoff teams.

Matchup of the Week

Ravens at Saints: This has the feel of being a potential statement game for cornerback Marlon Humphrey's team, which with a win can really take control of the AFC North. The Ravens have had a lead of at least 10 points in each of their first eight games of the season. They can become the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to hold a 10-point lead in each of their first nine games of the season, joining the 2011 Green Bay Packers, 2009 New Orleans Saints, 1989 New York Giants and 1984 Miami Dolphins. Those teams combined went 54-10, for a winning percentage of .844.

How to Watch NFL Week 9

(All times CT)

Thursday's Game

Philadelphia at Houston, Prime Video, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta, Fox, noon

Miami at Chicago, CBS, noon

Carolina at Cincinnati, Fox. noon

Green Bay at Detroit, Fox, noon

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, CBS, noon

Indianapolis at New England, CBS, noon

Buffalo at New York Jets, CBS, noon

Minnesota at Washington, Fox, noon

Seattle at Arizona, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Baltimore at New Orleans, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Bye week: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Tide-Bits

• When Henry was named the AFC Player of the Week for his 219-yard rushing performance against the Texans, it was his seventh time winning the honor. He tied Shaun Alexander for the most player of the week awards by a former Alabama running back.

• At age 24, Hurts is the seventh-youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win 10 consecutive starts. The longest winning streak by a quarterback under the age of 25 is Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers, 2004-05) at 15, following by Lamar Jackson (Ravens, 2019-20) at 13. Peyton Manning and Dak Prescott are both tied for third at 11.

• The trading deadline wasn't kind to tight end Irv Smith Jr.,who suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to be out a while. Looking to add an an offensive threat for a postseason run, the Vikings landed tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions for essentially a second-round pick (like the Ridley deal, it's complicated). The No. 8 overall pick in 2019 out of Iowa has played in 47 games, with 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns, and is under contract for 2023. Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Vikings did not pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason.

• Kind of an interesting footnote to the Hockenson deal is that this was the second time the Vikings and Lions made a deal this year despite being in the same division. They did the draft-day deal for Detroit to move up to No. 12 in order to select former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

• From Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: The Dolphins got three first-rounders back in the deal the 49ers did with them to go up for quarterback Trey Lance. Miami traded all three of them. The 2021 pick was packaged to trade up for Waddle. The 2022 pick was sent to Chiefs for Tyreek Hill. The 2023 pick was just sent to Broncos for Bradley Chubb. That's impressive.

Did You Notice?

NFL Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Chubb, Ridley, Hines, Claypool Deals

NFL Power Rankings: Shake-up at the Top As Undefeated Eagles Soar

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE