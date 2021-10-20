    • October 20, 2021
    Just A Minute: The Best Player in the NFL? It's No Contest, Derrick Henry

    Former Alabama running back is on pace to set the NFL single-season rushing record and be the first to top 2,000 yards twice.
    Author:

    I knew the answer, but had to look anyway. How many quarterbacks would be listed among the favorites to be name NFL MVP this season, before anyone else from another position? 

    My guess of "Too many" was quickly confirmed on SI Sportsbook. It turned out to be nine. 

    Seriously, nine: Kyler Murray (+350), Josh Allen (+450), Dak Prescott (+550), Tom Brady (+600), Matthew Stafford (+800), Aaron Rodgers (+1000), Lamar Jackson (+1000), Justin Herbert (+1400) and Patrick Mahomes II (+1400) were all listed ahead of Derrick Henry at +1600.

    That's the top plateau. The one underneath it included Joe Burrow (+8000), Derek Carr (+8000), Kirk Cousins (+10000), and Baker Mayfield (+10000. 

    At that point you're pretty much at "average" starting quarterback designation, as there are 32 teams in the league. 

    Obviously, anyone who thinks that Derrick Henry isn't worthy of strong MVP consideration has never tried to tackle him. 

    The two-time rushing king who topped 2,000 yards last season leads the NFL with 783, while Nick Chubb is a distant second at 523 — a difference of 260, or basically half of Chubb's total. 

    He's first in rushing touchdowns as well. No one else has more than five. 

    Henry isn't just leading the league, he's dominating. 

    Last week he averaged 7.2 yards per carry (20 attempts, 143 yards) and ran for three touchdowns against a very good Buffalo Bills team.  He's the first player in 15 years with consecutive games of 100 yards rushing and three-or-more rushing touchdowns. 

    During one of those touchdowns, Henry reached a top speed of 21.80 mph, the fastest carry of the season. 

    Remember, he's 6-3, 247 pounds. 

    Here's the stat that shows just how important Henry is to the Titans: Since Mike Vrabel took over as the Titans' head coach 2018, the Titans have the most come-from-behind wins in the fourth quarter or overtime with 13. No other team has more than 10. 

    It's ridiculous that Henry isn't the clear frontrunner for MVP as he's doing things that no one has done before in the NFL. 

