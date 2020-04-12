How Many Linebackers will be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

How many linebackers will have their names called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

SI gambling experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jake Kocorowski of the Wisconsin Maven site debate on how many of this year's linebacking crop will go on Day 1 of the draft.

The only lock for the first round appears to be Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who could be a top-five picks.

The next tier is where things will be interesting as LSU's Patrick Queen, Oklahoma' Kenneth Murray and and Wisconsin's Zack Baun could all go between No. 20 overall in the first round, and No. 40 or so in the second round.

Alabama's Terrell Lewis has first-round ability, but after missing nearly two entire seasons due to injuries is sort of a wild card at the position.

In his draft profiles for NFL.com, analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Lewis: "The evaluation requires both projection and a small leap of faith due to durability concerns after he missed most of two full seasons. He needs to fill out his long, athletic build with more girth and muscle to help set stronger edges and hold his ground against downhill rushing attacks. He's played in just 26 games, so he's less technically sound than most Alabama defenders at this stage, but he was still productive and showed growth as a player in-season. With more coaching and development as a rusher, he should be able to pair traits with skill to become a future NFL starter, provided his health issues are in the past."

Don't forget that Anfernee Jennings is the draft as well.