Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

It feels like you can switch to any NFL game on a given Sunday and find former Crimson Tide stars making plays left and right. Probably because it's true.

It was another big week for Alabama player's in the NFL from Mark Ingram becoming the New Orleans Saints' all time rushing leader to Tua Tagovailoa coming in off the bench to lead the Dolphins to an upset win over the Ravens.

But this week's honor for BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week goes to former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. In the New England Patriots' 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns, Jones was 19-23 for 198 yards and a career best three touchdowns.

After getting off to a somewhat rocky start, Jones has led the Patriots to four straight wins. He is the leading rookie quarterback with 2,333 passing yards, and is fourth in the NFL among all quarterbacks in completion percentage at 69%.

Honorable mention:

DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts: Smith caught two touchdown passes from Hurts in the Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos. The two touchdown catches just so happened to occur on Smith's 23rd birthday. Hurts had 178 passing yards and 53 rushing yards.

