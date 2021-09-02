Is Mac Jones Up For The Challenge?

Being named the starter of the Patriots is one thing, trying to fill legendary quarterback Tom Brady's shoes is quite another.

Let's face, the idea of following Tom Brady in New England is more than daunting.

Sure, Cam Newton did so last season, but he went 7-8 as the starter while no one really thought of him as a long-term replacement.

Enter the draft, when Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones of Alabama fell to the Patriots with the 15th overall selection.

In many ways, it appeared to be a perfect match. Jones is very similar is style and approach as Brady, and having played for Nick Saban he pretty much already knew what to expect from Bill Belichick.

The coach apparently agreed, as the former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner was released earlier this week.

Per Patriot Maven, Belichick wasn't getting into the specifics on making the decision, but called it "a competitive situation, each player took a good number of reps. We just made the best decision we could. He's [Jones] had a high level of production. I feel like he's been able to show an ability to do things we want to be done the way we want them done at a productive level. He's come in and performed at a level that supports that."

Jones was sold all training camp and not just last week, when Newton wasn't allowed to be around the team due to his vaccination status. Belichick made a point of saying that the Covid protocols didn't play a part in the decision.

“No," he said. "We have other players on the team who aren't vaccinated, as I would say, probably does every other team in the league. We've had minimal throughout the league. There've been a number of, quite a high number I would say, of players who have had the virus who have been vaccinated, so your implication that vaccination solves every problem, I would say that has not been substantiated based on what's happened in training camp [throughout the NFL] this year. That's all.”

Jones and the Patriots open the regular season next week against, get this, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.