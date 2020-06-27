What Happens to a Team or Sport if a Midseason Coronavirus Outbreak Occur?

Clemson rocked the college football world agains Friday, and not in a good way, when it announced that 14 football players had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.

That was on top of the other 23 number of cases, for a total of 37, roughly one-third of the roster. Since beginning testing on June 1, Clemson has conducted 430 tests, with a total of 47 positive results.

While it raised the growing concern about whether a college football season can be played in the fall, it also brings up the question about what would happen if a team or sport had a midseason or postseason coronavirus outbreak?

We'll use the NBA as an example because it too had some interesting developments on Friday.

The league announced that 16 players tested positive in the first round of the NBA's coronavirus testing.

SI Senior Writer Chris Mannix noted that it was seen as being good news because league officials feared the number could be much higher.

The NBA appears to be ahead of the other pro leagues in that the players are due to report for training camps on Tuesday and then travel to Orlando on July 7 to resume the 2019-20 season.

The schedule for the 22 teams in the playoff bubble has also been revealed, with the Pelicans against the Jazz on July 30 at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, followed by the Lakers and Clippers that night. Each team will play eight 'regular-season' seeding games. The NBA Finals will take place Sept. 30-Oct. 13.

But not even the NBA has a plan for what to do if a major star or a few players on a team contract the virus during the season.

If a coronavirus outbreak occurs in the bubble, does the NBA have a breaking point?

What about for the sports that don't have the advantage of isolating everyone like football?

Something else to chew over is the growing number of athletes who are pulling out of the resumed season. Whether it’s a contract situation (Davis Bertans), a family issue (Trevor Ariza) or a family health issue (Avery Bradley), players are making decisions based on their own circumstances, and more are still weighing their options.

What happens if an athlete refuses to compete at the collegiate level? Does he or she get to keep their scholarship?

College football

Fans holding out hope that they might be able to attend some games this fall got a shot in the arm when Churchill Downs stated that will open its gates for those wanting to attend The Kentucky Derby, scheduled for Sept. 5th.

Granted, that's also the day Alabama is slated to play Southern California in Arlington, Texas. SI senior writer Pat Forde points that if The Kentucky Derby goes on as planned, it could be a viable metric to evaluate how allowing fans to attend events should be handled.

He saved his sharp tongue for Connecticut, which axed some sports in a cost-cutting move this week. The athletic department was already deep in debt after a big financial swing on a football program failed.

Forde breaks down how UConn only has itself to blame.

Did you notice?

• Although the NFLPA’s medical director has recommended that players stop holding group workouts, Tom Brady has continued to do so with his new teammates including former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

• 13 questions about how MLB will look in 2020.

• MLB could win back a lot of fans this season by making games easier to watch.

• How the man known as “Lethal Shooter” became the most sought-after shooting coach for NBA players.

• Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson is going to isolate himself from his wife, a cancer survivor, once training camp begins and for the rest of the season.

The lighter side

Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin were at the Mississippi state capitol for a very serious reason, to lobby for the removal of the Confederate insignia from the state’s flag. But how much fun is it going to be for fans having these two at rival SEC schools?