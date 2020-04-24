Bama Central
Instant Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa Drafted by the Miami Dolphins

Christopher Walsh

The Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa was born in Hawaii and attended Saint Louis School in Honolulu. A four-star high school quarterback, Tagovailoa received tons of college football scholarship offers before committing to Alabama in 2017. As a freshman, Tagovailoa completed 49 of 77 passes for 636 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions as a backup to Jalen Hurts.

He took over as the starter during his sophomore year and posted 3,966 yards with 43 TD and 6 INT during 15 games in 2018. On pace for an even better season, with 2,849 yards, 33 TD and just 3 INT over nine games in 2019, Tagovailoa suffered a gruesome hip injury and finished his career on injured reserve. Tagovailoa is cool and confident, with great pocket mobility and an innate ability to keep his eyes downfield while under pressure. If he can stay healthy, Tagovailoa has a skill set to be a Pro Bowl QB.

Here’s why SI’s Kevin Hanson ranked Tagovailoa as the No. 5 overall player on his big board:

Tagovailoa says he “feel(s) 100 %” and looked good at his virtual pro day. Even so, how team doctors assess his recovery and durability risk amid the current travel and team visit restrictions adds plenty of uncertainty to where he will ultimately be selected. When healthy, however, Tua has a quick release and throws with elite accuracy, anticipation and touch to all levels of the field.

• 2019 stats (Junior; Alabama): 2,840 pass yards, 33 TD, 3 INT, 17 rush yards, 2 TD (9 games)

• 2018 stats (Sophomore; Alabama): 3,966 pass yards, 43 TD, 6 INT, 190 rush yards, 5 TD (15 games)

• 2017 stats (Freshman; Alabama): 636 pass yards, 11 TD, 2 INT, 133 rush yards, 2 TD (8 games)

