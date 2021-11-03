Former Alabama standout cut by the team hours after fatal car accident in Las Vegas.

Hours after he was involved in a fatal car accident, the Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday night.

Ruggs was formerly charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, which occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. and killed a 23-year-old woman.

According to police reports, Ruggs and a female passenger were in a Chevrolet Corvette, which slammed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 that burst in to flames.

The driver in the Toyota, who has only been identified as a 23-year-old woman, and her dog died before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

In a statement, police said that Ruggs "showed signs of impairment.'' Both he and his passenger were hospitalized, but the former University of Alabama standout was later released and formerly changed at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Conviction on a charge of DUI causing death carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. The possible sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in prison, with probation available.

Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement earlier Tuesday that they were investigating the crash on behalf of their client "and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.''

Ruggs was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season. His 19.5 yards per catch average is second in the NFL among those with at least 20 receptions.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

