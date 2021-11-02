Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI in Fatal Crash

    The 22-year-old was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama. He had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.
    Author:

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and will be charged with DU after being in involved in a fatal crash early Tuesday morning. 

    Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it responded to an accident at approximately 3:39 a.m., neat the intersection of South Rainbow Blvd. and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevy Corvette that Ruggs was driving, and a Toyota Rav4 that was on fire. 

    The person driving the Toyota vehicle was already dead when rescue personnel arrived. 

    "The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota," the police department's office of public information said in a statement. 

    Ruggs was found to be impaired, and eventually transported to UMC hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The 22-year-old was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama. He had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.

    Read More

    Ruggs' attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement:

    "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered,”

    The Raiders later released their own statement regarding the crash:

    "We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

    The Raiders are coming off a bye week, and are slated to visit the New York Giants on Sunday. 

    This story will be updated as necessary.

    Henry Ruggs III
    Bama/NFL

    Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI in Fatal Crash

    1 minute ago
    2022 Gang
    Recruiting

    There's a New No. 1 in the SI All-American November Recruiting Rankings

    34 minutes ago
    amari-cooper-cowboys-eaglesjpg
    All Things Bama

    Amari Cooper is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

    3 hours ago
    LSU safety Todd Harris Jr.
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Safety Todd Harris Jr.

    5 hours ago
    The Best of Crimson Tikes: June 2021
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tikes: Cyborg Model T-101

    7 hours ago
    Lee Corso on College GameDay
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 2, 2021

    14 hours ago
    Bryce Young, Alabama football practice, Nov. 1, 2021
    All Things Bama

    Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of LSU Week

    21 hours ago
    N Clowney Bama
    All Things Bama

    2022 Power Forward Noah Clowney Announces His College Decision

    22 hours ago