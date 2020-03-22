Rankings, Big Boards and Mock Drafts, Oh my!

Bama Central
With the ongoing shutdown of sports, about the only thing that hasn't been significantly affected yet is the NFL, which just began its new business year. 

Free agency began as scheduled last week, and the league is still on target to hold the 2020 NFL Draft  April 23-25. 

The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted. The selection process will be televised, but otherwise all of the public events been cancelled.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

Consequently, the speculation about who teams will select hasn't slowed. Here's the latest.

Rankings

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com pieced together his latest top-five position rankings. He dropped Terrell Lewis, who had previously been No. 4 at linebacker. 

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, first; Jalen Hurts fifth. He wrote that even with his injury Tagovailoa is the most talented quarterback in the draft, and called him a left-handed version of Drew Brees. Also: "Hurts has steadily climbed up the charts since the end of a spectacular campaign at Oklahoma. The Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year has wowed scouts with his intelligence, leadership ability and athleticism while displaying improved passing skills from the pocket."

WR: Jerry Jeudy, first; Henry Ruggs III, third. 

OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., first. He wrote: "Wills jumps to the front of the line as a dancing bear with light feet and quick hands. He checks all of the boxes as a rock-solid blocker on the ground and fortress in pass protection."

CB: Trevon Diggs, third. 

S: Xavier McKinney, first. 

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report also posted NFL 400, the top players at every position. The number in parenthesis is the overall ranking if in the top 50:

QB: Tagovailoa, second (6). Tagovailoa is the most accurate quarterback in the class, but is also the biggest wild card due to his injury history. 

WR: Jeudy, first (5); Ruggs second (12). Jeudy runs the best routes and Ruggs has the best speed.

OT: Wills, first (7); Matt Womack 27th. Gives Wills the title of best day-one starter. 

Edge-rushers: Terrell Lewis, fifth. Calls him the biggest riser following the combine.  

DL: Raekwon Davis, sixth. 

LB: Anfernee Jennings, eighth.  

S: McKinney first (24); Shyheim Carter 23rd; Jared Mayden 27th. Says McKinney best in coverage. 

CB: Diggs sixth (42)

Big boards 

Pro Football Focus released its latest rankings for who it believes are the top 25 players overall. It includes: 

3. Tagovailoa

5. Jeudy

9. Wills

10. Ruggs

18. McKinney

Mock drafts 

Lance Zielein of NFL.com released his second mock draft, which includes trade speculation in the first round. It includes something unique at this point, the Cincinnati Bengals trading out of the first spot to Miami, with the Dolphins selecting LSU's Joe Burrow. 

3. Tagovailoa, with the San Diego Chargers trading up. 

7. Wills, by the Carolina Panthers. 

12. Jeudy, by the Las Vegas Raiders.

15. Ruggs, by the Denver Broncos. 

31. Diggs, by the San Francisco 49ers.

The latest mock draft from Luke Easterling at USA Today goes three rounds:

First round

3. Tagovailoa by the Miami Dolphins via a trade following a bidding war. 

10. Wills by the Cleveland Browns

11. Ruggs by the Denver Broncos, who trade up.

12. Jeudy by the Raiders 

20. Diggs by the Jacksonville Jaguars in another trade.

23. McKinney by the New England Patriots.

Second round

35. Lewis by the Detroit Lions

59. Davis by the Seattle Seahawks

Third round

86. Carter, Buffalo Bills

92. Jennings, Baltimore Ravens

Bama/NFL

