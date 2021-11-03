Report: Henry Ruggs III was Driving Over 150 mph Before Accident

Prosectors revealed that his blood-alcohol content was twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III had his initial court appearance with his attorneys on Wednesday, with prosecutors revealing more details regrading the felony charges stemming the fatal car accident the day before.

Ruggs was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman.

Per the Associated Press, prosecutor Eric Bauman said air bag computer records showed the Chevrolet Corvette Ruggs was driving decelerated from 156 mph to 127 mph before it struck a Toyota Rav4.

Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was 0.16 percent.

Bauman also said a loaded firearm was found on the floor of the car.

Judge Joe M. Bonaventure rejected Bauman's request for $1 million bail and set bail, at the request of Ruggs' attorneys, at $150,000 with strict conditions, including home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, no driving and the surrender of his passport.

Las Vegas police have identified Ruggs' passenger as Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas.

The police report listed the woman who died along with her dog in the Toyota Rav4 as Tina Tintor.

Ruggs, a first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, who is still just 22 years old, could be facing up to 26 years in state prison if he is convicted.

The accident occurred Tuesday at approximately 3:30 a.m. local time.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters outside of the courtroom that more changes could be filed including a weapon charge and a second DUI charge against Ruggs based on the serious arm injuries that he said Kilgo-Washington suffered.

The judge set Ruggs' next court appearance for Nov. 10.

This story will be updated as necessary