The Extra Point: Could Raiders Add Yet Another Alabama Player to Fill Receiving Void?

The 2022 NFL Draft could see numerous wide receivers selected in the first round, including Jameson Williams of Alabama.

The SI Raiders site had an interesting thought about whom Las Vegas might eventually try and land to replace Henry Ruggs III as the deep threat in the passing game.

Yeah, they're thinking Alabama, again, in the 2022 NFL Draft and specifically Jameson Williams.

It's not that far-fetched of an idea.

Here's part of their thinking:

Even though the Raiders (5-3) have signed free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the veteran is still 34, and about to turn 35.

He should help them get through the rest of the season, and playoffs if the Raiders can hold on and still qualify for the postseason.

But then what?

The draft makes the most sense, and next year's should be a good one for wide receivers. The top prospects include Drake London of USC, Treylon Burks of Arkansas, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson of Ohio State, and Jahan Dotson of Penn State.

All could be first-round selections and Williams appears to be somewhere in that mix. Don't forget about Justyn Ross of Clemson, and John Metchie III, either.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has taken an Alabama player in each of the last three first rounds, and all on offense. Running back Josh Jacobs has done well, and Alex Leatherwood has been moved from tackle to guard, where he seems more comfortable this season.

But Mayock's going to get blasted if he takes another Crimson Tide player without a very good reason.

Here's that reason: Williams might be the fastest of the top wide receivers, and everyone knows how how much the Raiders love speed.

When Williams scored on a 94-yard touchdown against Miami in the season opener, Alabama's Football Director of Sports Science Dr. Mat Rhea tweeted that it was just the second time he'd ever seen a player top 23 mph in a game.

Ruggs was the first.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN posted his latest big board and positional rankings. He had Williams at No. 11 overall.

"He just keeps getting better," Kiper wrote, while noting that Williams is averaging 19.3 yards per reception and ranks 11th in the nation with 415 yards after the catch.

