The Extra Point: Quarterbacks Returning from Injuries

After suffering injuries that kept them sidelined for multiple weeks, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field in week 7.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in week 3, but it didn't seem to be fully-healed on Monday night. The 2021 CFP National Champion was benched for backup QB Bailey Zappe after three drives resulting in two punts and an interception.

Zappe scored a touchdown on his first drive, but threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball later in the game. The Patriots lost 33-14 against the Bears.

After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't give a definitive answer after being asked who will start under center next week.

"We just finished the game," Belichick said.

Tagovailoa came back on Sunday night after being sidelined for two weeks from a scary head and neck injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2018 National Champion was the NFL's passing yards leader before the injury and he's looking to take back the crown. Tagovailoa finished Sunday night's game with 261 yards and a touchdown in 16-10 win against the Steelers.

Miami was undefeated before his injury, but lost three straight after it. Tagovailoa's speedy receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and college teammate Jaylen Waddle has made the Dolphins one of the most underrated offenses in the NFL.

If the three of them could stay healthy the rest of the season, a playoff spot has their names on it.

