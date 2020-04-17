Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

What's the Over/Under Draft Position for Alabama Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Christopher Walsh

Unless something extremely surprising during the 2020 NFL Draft next week, the Alabama offense is going to have four first-round selections with Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Willis Jr. 

However, some are beginning to speculate that it might be the tackle, Wills, who gets selected first before the playmakers.  

Some of that is due to one of the hot rumors suddenly flying around that the New York Giants might be a possible destination for Wills.

On face value, it doesn't seem likely, especially if the Giants don't trade down out of the No. 4 spot, because their defense has so many glaring holes. 

However, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network explained during a conference call with reporters on Thursday why he thinks it's the way the Giants are going to go:

"They've got to get better up front," he said. "I know all the holes on the defense. I can spout out all the numbers about where they rank, and it's not good. But they need to protect Daniel Jones, and they can get a two-fer, and that you can get a player that's going to help him continue to develop, and it's also going to be a big benefit to the best player on your team in Saquon Barkley. 

"I think tackle is the place they go there in the first round, but I would not be surprised at all to come right back in the second round at pick 36 and maybe make a pick there or try and do something different and try and collect some more picks in that range because you're going to have a bunch of really good defensive players that can come in and help that team in a lot of areas there in the second round. 

He summarized: "I'm beginning to think it's going to be Jedrick Wills." 

Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Prospect Shazz Preston Has Connection to a Current Alabama Wide Receiver

The four-star wideout talked to Bama Central after picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide and shares insight into what it could mean to play for Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Alabama Gets Second Pledge in 2021 Class with Three-Star DT Anquin Barnes

Barnes commits to the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, among others

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1978 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Drafting All-Saban Era Teams

The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

The 2020 NFL Draft Rhetoric Reaches Ridiculous Levels

With a week to go, the hype, talk and buzz surrounding the 2020 NFL Draft reaching new highs

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 5

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

High and Tight: Najee Harris Stands Out in a Way Few Notice, in Not Fumbling

Alabama's ability to avoid losing fumbles reminiscent of when Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson were in the Crimson Tide's backfield

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

NCAA to Allow Virtual Team Meetings, Nonphysical Activities for Division 1 Sports

University of Alabama coaches can meet with their respective teams for up to eight hours a week

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats Discusses NBA Draft Options for Kira Lewis, John Petty, Herbert Jones

The Alabama basketball coach spoke to the media regarding the trio of NBA draft hopefuls on Thursday morning in a conference call

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin