Unless something extremely surprising during the 2020 NFL Draft next week, the Alabama offense is going to have four first-round selections with Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Willis Jr.

However, some are beginning to speculate that it might be the tackle, Wills, who gets selected first before the playmakers.

Some of that is due to one of the hot rumors suddenly flying around that the New York Giants might be a possible destination for Wills.

On face value, it doesn't seem likely, especially if the Giants don't trade down out of the No. 4 spot, because their defense has so many glaring holes.

However, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network explained during a conference call with reporters on Thursday why he thinks it's the way the Giants are going to go:

"They've got to get better up front," he said. "I know all the holes on the defense. I can spout out all the numbers about where they rank, and it's not good. But they need to protect Daniel Jones, and they can get a two-fer, and that you can get a player that's going to help him continue to develop, and it's also going to be a big benefit to the best player on your team in Saquon Barkley.

"I think tackle is the place they go there in the first round, but I would not be surprised at all to come right back in the second round at pick 36 and maybe make a pick there or try and do something different and try and collect some more picks in that range because you're going to have a bunch of really good defensive players that can come in and help that team in a lot of areas there in the second round.

He summarized: "I'm beginning to think it's going to be Jedrick Wills."