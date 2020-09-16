Three Former Alabama Standouts Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

On Wednesday, the NFL announced 130 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 and the University of Alabama was well-represented.

Former Crimson Tide standouts, running back Shaun Alexander, linebacker Cornelius Bennett, and offensive lineman Chris Samuels are among those eligible to earn the highest honor in all of football.

Alexander was a three-time Pro Bowler, and in 2005, won the NFL MVP Award, leading the league in rushing and touchdowns with 28, in route to guiding the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance.

During Bennett's career, he appeared in five Super Bowls, four with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Atlanta Falcons. In all four of those years with the Bills, he made the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro selection in 1988.

He finished his time in the league with 71.5 sacks, 1,190 total tackles, 31 forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

Samuels entered the NFL with the Washington Redskins 2000, spending a decade with the team, earning Pro Bowl honors in eight straight seasons.

Alabama currently has eight former players in Canton — Kenny Stabler (2015), Derrick Thomas (2009), Ozzie Newsome (1999), Dwight Stephenson (1998), John Hannah (1991), Joe Namath (1985), Bart Starr (1977), and Don Hutson (1963).

Full list of 2021 nominees:

Quarterback – Drew Bledsoe, Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Peyton Manning

Running Backs – Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf (also WR/KR/PR), Glyn Milburn (also WR/KR/PR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters

Wide Receivers – Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne

Tight Ends – Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Keith Jackson, Brent Jones, Jeremy Shockey, Wesley Walls

Offensive Linemen – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Alan Faneca (G), Kevin Glover (C/G), Jordan Gross (T), Kent Hull (C), Olin Kreutz (C), Tom Nalen (C), Chris Samuels (T), Jeff Saturday (C), Chris Snee (G), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

Defensive Linemen – John Abraham (DE also LB), Ray Childress (DT/DE), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), La'Roi Glover (DT/NT), Leslie O'Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), *Richard Seymour (DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT), Adrian Wilson (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

Linebackers – Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Joey Porter, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Pat Swilling (also DE), Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Patrick Willis

Defensive Backs – Eric Allen (CB), Ronde Barber (CB/S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Merton Hanks (S), James Hasty (DB), Albert Lewis (CB), John Lynch (S), Tim McDonald (S), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (DB), Bob Sanders (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

Punters/Kickers - David Akers (K), Gary Anderson (K), Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Jason Hanson (K), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Nick Lowery (K), Reggie Roby (P), Rohn Stark (P), Matt Turk (P)

Special Teams –Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)