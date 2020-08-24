SI.com
Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox issued two executive orders on Monday, closing bars in Tuscaloosa for 14 days beginning 5 p.m. CT on Monday.

The orders come as a response to a recent surge on positive COVID-19 tests among University of Alabama students who returned to classes just last week.

Maddox announced that his first order will close all bars for 14 days, as previously mentioned. However, his second order will also eliminate bar services at restaurants during the same time period.

Maddox stated that he made both orders based on recommendations that were provided to him.

"The truth is fall in Tuscaloosa is in serious jeopardy," Maddox said.

Maddox made his announcement at a joint press conference held with UA president Dr. Stuart R. Bell as well as Dr. Ricky Friend, dean of UA's College of Community Health Sciences.

Along with the orders put in place by Maddox, Friend announced that UA will begin testing up to 1,000 students per day over the next five days from geographic areas that have shown the spread of the coronavirus.

In response to Maddox's orders, Alabama governor Kay Ivey issued a statement.

“As our students adjust to being back on campus, Tuscaloosa leaders and university officials are focused on helping to ensure their health and safety," Ivey's statement reads. "They have made tough decisions, and I appreciate Mayor Walt Maddox and The University of Alabama leadership for tackling a serious problem as quickly as possible. If we do not act expeditiously, it leaves the potential for a situation to get out of hand, which would require even tougher, longer-lasting decisions to be enacted.

“My hope is that this will be just a brief pause on their plans to reopen and that we can get this in our rearview mirror sooner, rather than later. Clearly, it takes everyone working together to keep Alabama moving in the right direction.”

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Gotta feel for the small businesses.

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Many might call this overreach, but I believe it is necessary if the students won't follow the rules put in place.

Cary L. Clark
Cary L. Clark

Editor

Sadly for the owners, it is indeed necessary. We may end up thanking Walt for this.

