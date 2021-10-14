Which Alabama Player Has Seen his Draft Stock Dramatically Rise This Season?

The Crimson Tide has scores of players who might eventually enter the 2022 NFL Draft, but one in particular has seen his stock dramatically rise this season.

You may remember before the season started, BamaCentral did a preseason scouting report series, which in conjunction with NFL Draft Bible profiled 17 players who could potentially be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, it did not include one player who was new to the program, and had yet to earn a starting job with the Crimson Tide: Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams.

To say the wide receiver has given the offense a shot (pun intended) where it counts would be a huge understatement. Even Nick Saban has called him a "positive spark."

Williams leads the Crimson Tide in receiving with 510 yards on 27 catches. He's also had six kickoff returns for a combined 250 yards and two touchdowns, which is tied for the national lead.

He ranks second in the SEC with an 18.9 yards per catch average, and tied for second in the conference and 21st nationally for touchdown receptions with five. Williams is third in the league in all-purpose yards with 764.

"Jameson coming over was definitely a big attribute to our offense," wide receiver Slade Bolden said. "Very fast guy. Obviously knows the offense very well. Plays hard. Plays fast and has good things. Has everything you want in a receiver. It definitely helps as an offense having another skill guy and having another target to hit for Bryce.

Although Alabama lost at Texas A&M on Saturday, Williams was targeted 13 times by sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, leading top 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams transferred after it became apparent he wasn't going to start at Ohio State, including Garrett Wilson.

Look for him to start rocketing up the positional rankings on NFL Draft Bible, which had teammate John Metchie III fifth among wide receivers in the preseason.

"He’s done extremely well, he’s got great speed," Saban said. "He’s a vertical threat on every play. I thought he played really well last week. I think he had seven catches or whatever, a big play touchdown, couple touchdowns but a big play touchdown on a double move, he’s added a lot."

The Crimson Tide Scouting Report was a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral:

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o

DE/OLB Christopher Allen

Safety Jordan Battle

Tight End Jahleel Billingsley

Defensive Tackle D.J. Dale

Defensive End Justin Eboigbe

Guard Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Linebacker Christian Harris

Defensive Back DeMarcco Hellams

Cornerback Josh Jobe

Defensive Tackle Phidarian Mathis

Wide Receiver John Metchie III

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray

Running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Safety Daniel Wright

Defensive lineman Byron Young