How Many Wide Receivers Will Be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh

How many pass catchers will hear their names called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? 

It's a good question. 

Former Alabama players Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III appear to be first-round locks, and both could be among the first 15 selections. But it's a loaded classes. 

Traditionally, that means there could either be numerous first-round selections, or possibly just the opposite as teams hold off at the position because they can still get a top-notch prospects later on. 

First, a look at the overall picture, and for our purposes we're going to use the latest position rankings from CBSSports.com (see below). There will be 255 selections in this year's draft, set for April 23-25, and if the rankings hold up it'll mean 27 receivers taken. 

That's right on par with the number of wide receivers selected over the past few years, including 29 in 2019. 

The difference is at the top. In each of the last two drafts only two wide receivers were selected in the first round. 

There could potentially be seven this time. 

Sports Illustrated debates the issue as gambling experts Bill Enrigh, Jamie Eisner and Oklahoma Maven publisher John Hoover discuss the first round. 

Jerry Jeudy scores a touchdown against New Mexico State
T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Overall, Name, School, Year, Pos., Pos. 

8 CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma  6-2 198

12 Jerry Jeudy Alabama  6-1 193 

14 Henry Ruggs III Alabama  5-11 188 

26 Tee Higgins Clemson  6-4 216 

31 Justin Jefferson LSU  6-1 202 

33 Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado  6-1 227 

38 Brandon Aiyuk Arizona St.  6-0 205 

43 Denzel Mims Baylor  6-3 207 

45 Jalen Reagor TCU  5-11 206 

59 KJ Hamler Penn St.  5-9 178 

66 Bryan Edwards South Carolina  6-3 212 

69 Michael Pittman Jr. USC  6-4 223 

81 Tyler Johnson Minnesota  6-1 206 

82 Chase Claypool Notre Dame  6-4 238 

88 Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan  6-2 212 

93 Devin Duvernay Texas  5-11 200 

94 Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty  6-4 223 

98 Van Jefferson Florida 6-2 200 

120 K.J. Hill Ohio St.  6-0 196 

123 Jauan Jennings Tennessee  6-3 215 

126 Gabriel Davis UCF  6-2 216 

136 James Proche SMU  5-11 201 

137 Isaiah Hodgins Oregon St.  6-4 210 

138 Lynn Bowden Jr. Kentucky  5-11 204 

139 Collin Johnson Texas  6-6 222 

146 Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt  6-0 207 

171 John Hightower Boise St.  6-2 189 

180 Quez Watkins So. Miss  6-0 185  

181 Aaron Fuller Washington  5-11 188 

197 Quintez Cephus Wisconsin 6-1 202 

201 Antonio Gibson Memphis  6-0 228 

202 Darrell Stewart Jr. Michigan St.  6-0 212  

203 Quartney Davis Texas A&M  6-1 201 

215 Omar Bayless Arkansas St.  6-1 212 

227 Isaiah Coulter Rhode Island  6-2 198  

240 Kendrick Rogers Texas A&M  6-4 208 

255 Binjimen Victor Ohio St.  6-4 198

