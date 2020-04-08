How Many Wide Receivers Will Be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

How many pass catchers will hear their names called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

It's a good question.

Former Alabama players Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III appear to be first-round locks, and both could be among the first 15 selections. But it's a loaded classes.

Traditionally, that means there could either be numerous first-round selections, or possibly just the opposite as teams hold off at the position because they can still get a top-notch prospects later on.

First, a look at the overall picture, and for our purposes we're going to use the latest position rankings from CBSSports.com (see below). There will be 255 selections in this year's draft, set for April 23-25, and if the rankings hold up it'll mean 27 receivers taken.

That's right on par with the number of wide receivers selected over the past few years, including 29 in 2019.

The difference is at the top. In each of the last two drafts only two wide receivers were selected in the first round.

There could potentially be seven this time.

Sports Illustrated debates the issue as gambling experts Bill Enrigh, Jamie Eisner and Oklahoma Maven publisher John Hoover discuss the first round.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

