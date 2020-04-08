How Many Wide Receivers Will Be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?
Christopher Walsh
How many pass catchers will hear their names called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?
It's a good question.
Former Alabama players Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III appear to be first-round locks, and both could be among the first 15 selections. But it's a loaded classes.
Traditionally, that means there could either be numerous first-round selections, or possibly just the opposite as teams hold off at the position because they can still get a top-notch prospects later on.
First, a look at the overall picture, and for our purposes we're going to use the latest position rankings from CBSSports.com (see below). There will be 255 selections in this year's draft, set for April 23-25, and if the rankings hold up it'll mean 27 receivers taken.
That's right on par with the number of wide receivers selected over the past few years, including 29 in 2019.
The difference is at the top. In each of the last two drafts only two wide receivers were selected in the first round.
There could potentially be seven this time.
Sports Illustrated debates the issue as gambling experts Bill Enrigh, Jamie Eisner and Oklahoma Maven publisher John Hoover discuss the first round.
Overall, Name, School, Year, Pos., Pos.
8 CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 198
12 Jerry Jeudy Alabama 6-1 193
14 Henry Ruggs III Alabama 5-11 188
26 Tee Higgins Clemson 6-4 216
31 Justin Jefferson LSU 6-1 202
33 Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado 6-1 227
38 Brandon Aiyuk Arizona St. 6-0 205
43 Denzel Mims Baylor 6-3 207
45 Jalen Reagor TCU 5-11 206
59 KJ Hamler Penn St. 5-9 178
66 Bryan Edwards South Carolina 6-3 212
69 Michael Pittman Jr. USC 6-4 223
81 Tyler Johnson Minnesota 6-1 206
82 Chase Claypool Notre Dame 6-4 238
88 Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan 6-2 212
93 Devin Duvernay Texas 5-11 200
94 Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty 6-4 223
98 Van Jefferson Florida 6-2 200
120 K.J. Hill Ohio St. 6-0 196
123 Jauan Jennings Tennessee 6-3 215
126 Gabriel Davis UCF 6-2 216
136 James Proche SMU 5-11 201
137 Isaiah Hodgins Oregon St. 6-4 210
138 Lynn Bowden Jr. Kentucky 5-11 204
139 Collin Johnson Texas 6-6 222
146 Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt 6-0 207
171 John Hightower Boise St. 6-2 189
180 Quez Watkins So. Miss 6-0 185
181 Aaron Fuller Washington 5-11 188
197 Quintez Cephus Wisconsin 6-1 202
201 Antonio Gibson Memphis 6-0 228
202 Darrell Stewart Jr. Michigan St. 6-0 212
203 Quartney Davis Texas A&M 6-1 201
215 Omar Bayless Arkansas St. 6-1 212
227 Isaiah Coulter Rhode Island 6-2 198
240 Kendrick Rogers Texas A&M 6-4 208
255 Binjimen Victor Ohio St. 6-4 198