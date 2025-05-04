Alabama Baseball Closer Carson Ozmer Ties Single-Season Program Save Record
There is a new relief arm alongside Ben Short (1991) for most saves by an Alabama closer in a single season. Penn transfer Carson Ozmer, one of the No. 18 Crimson Tide's best pitchers in 2025, got his 14th save with a six-out, two-inning performance at No. 15 Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Ozmer was given the closer's role when the team broke camp for the regular season. Players can pitch themselves out of that spot. That hasn't been even a remote possibility for the veteran righty, who provides a steady presence beyond just the ninth inning.
He has been used in a variety of different capacities this spring in addition to getting a game's final three outs. His usage has also not been limited to solely when Alabama has a lead, which is why he did not earn his 14th save sooner (he entered a tied game against Missouri last week and became the winning pitcher).
Head coach Rob Vaughn has said that a reliable arm for the late innings is a must. The Crimson Tide lost its regular closer after last season when Alton Davis II transferred to Georgia. Vaughn and his staff have found a replacement that is more than adept.
Ozmer also has the kind of repertoire, and mettle, made for the postseason. Experience level notwithstanding (though it is important), any pitcher with extensive innings and an ERA below two will factor into a team's regional plans.
The Crimson Tide won Saturday's game against Vanderbilt 5-2, evening up a crucial series between two teams tied in the SEC standings. Alabama can now win the series on Sunday, in part due to Ozmer's continued consistency. He now has a 1.16 season ERA in 31 innings.