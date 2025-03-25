Alabama Baseball Rankings Update: Just a Minute
Alabama baseball entered last weekend's home series against No. 1 Tennessee as the No. 12-ranked team in the country by D1Baseball. After three games, of which the Volunteers won the last two, neither team saw a change in the number next to its name for this week.
The No. 12 Crimson Tide (22-3, 4-2 SEC) will face No. 9 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa this weekend. Against Tennessee, Alabama played from Thursday to Saturday. The series against the Sooners at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be in a more traditional Friday-Sunday arrangement.
Rob Vaughn's team began the season unranked but have only moved up since first entering D1Baseball's poll until this week. Due to the fact that Alabama did not move down in the top 25, this weekend's series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be another top-15 matchup in SEC play.
Virtually any Southeastern Conference baseball team would likely take a 4-2 start to league play if asked during the preseason. The trajectory for this Crimson Tide team is still very high, and the hype in Tuscaloosa surrounding the Tennessee series was palpable.
The full D1Baseball Top 25 for this week, featuring Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and multiple other SEC teams, is below. When the Crimson Tide first appeared in the poll in early March, it was ranked 23rd.
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
3. Georgia
4. Florida State
5. Oregon State
6. Clemson
7. Texas
8. LSU
9. Oklahoma
10. Oregon
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. Southern Miss
14. Vanderbilt
15. Ole Miss
16. Wake Forest
17. Dallas Baptist
18. Louisville
19. UC Irvine
20. Stanford
21. North Carolina
22. Troy
23. Arizona
24. UCLA
25. Georgia Tech