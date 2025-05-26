Alabama Baseball's NCAA Tournament Regional Draw: Just a Minute
The Alabama baseball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by No. 16 overall seed Southern Miss. The Crimson Tide beat the Golden Eagles head-to-head in April during this year's meeting between the schools.
Alabama is 41-16 overall following a 1-1 spell at the SEC Tournament in Hoover last week. 17 combined SEC wins is usually enough to get over the hosting line. As the 2025 campaign continued, the list of prospective candidates grew, and the Crimson Tide was the odd team out.
It is often said that the No. 2-seed in the final national seed's regional is the best team that did not earn top 16 recognition (in the eyes of the committee). When Alabama last hosted in 2023, it was the No. 16 seed, and Boston College was the 2-seed. An Eagles player (Joe Vetrano) was named regional MVP.
The Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament opener against Miami (Fla.) has a 2 p.m. CT first pitch time on Friday, accompanied by a national broadcast on ESPN2. Alabama third baseman Jason Torres, one of the team's players with double digit home runs this season, transferred into the program from Miami.
Whichever team wins the Hattiesburg Regional will play the squad that wins the Nashville Regional, hosted by No. 1 overall seed and SEC Tournament champion Vanderbilt. Ivy League champ Columbia is the No. 4 seed in Hattiesburg and will begin its postseason run by facing the host team first.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller shares the Alabama baseball team's draw in Hattiesburg, recalls the Crimson Tide's regular season win over host Southern Miss and breaks down the potential significance of a supers pairing with top overall seed Vanderbilt.