Alabama Baseball's Weekend Rotation vs. Mississippi State Takes Shape
The Alabama baseball team may be gearing up for a change in its weekend pitching rotation.
Projected starters for the No. 12 Crimson Tide's home series against Mississippi State were unveiled on Thursday in a press release, and not much has changed at the top of the rotation. Southpaw Zane Adams is set to get the start Friday, while right-hander Riley Quick is penciled in for Saturday.
Sunday's game, scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, is where the potential changes come into play. There is presently no name listed (TBA), whereas Bobby Alcock has been the Sunday starter up to this point in the season. He had tough outings against Auburn and Tennessee, the former occurring last weekend.
Alcock was named the SEC's Co-Pitcher of the Week after a seven-inning shutout start at Texas A&M on March 16. He's 3-2 with a 5.97 earned run average in eight starts. He failed to get out of the first inning last Saturday in Auburn, retiring just the game's leadoff hitter. Alabama went on to lose 7-5.
There are options (theoretically including Alcock) that Rob Vaughn and the Alabama coaching staff could turn to on Sunday. JT Blackwood, the usual midweek starter, is fresh after Aeden Finateri got the ball this past Tuesday against No. 23 Southern Miss. Finateri threw only 28 pitches in that game.
Some of those semantics could hinge on the state of the series entering Sunday. Any number of scenarios could be in play: a sweep on either side, or a 1-1 series tie. Depending on which of those possibilities actually happens through two games, it might impact whom the Crimson Tide (28-6, 7-5 SEC) throws in game three.
All three games in the series will be aired via streaming on SEC Network+.