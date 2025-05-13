Alabama Baseball's SEC Position Following Series Win Over Georgia
If a team finishes in the top eight of the SEC, it gets a first-round bye at the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover. With its home series win over then-No. 6 Georgia, No. 18 Alabama has placed itself back among those eight at the start of this week, to go along with its No. 8 RPI spot.
The Crimson Tide took two of three from Georgia in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and will travel to challenge No. 23 Florida from Thursday-Saturday in its last regular season games this year. One win nets Alabama a conference-play finish above the .500 mark.
If it stays in the top eight in the standings, Alabama (39-13 overall) would face the winner of a first-round tilt between No. 9-seed Ole Miss and 16-seed Missouri (which it swept at home in April) on Wednesday, May 21 if the season ended Tuesday. The SEC Tournament starts on May 20.
As of last week's update, prior to playing Georgia, Alabama was the No. 9 seed. Going up one spot not only means not having to play an extra day, but also taking on a team that has gone through the wear and tear of playing once before, regardless of whomever happens to win the No. 9 vs. No. 16 contest.
The full SEC standings entering the final week of regular season play are as follows. Missouri got its first league wins of the 2025 campaign this past weekend in the form of a sweep over Texas A&M. Tennessee has the tiebreaker over Alabama due to the head-to-head result from March.
1. Texas (20-7)
2. Arkansas (18-9)
3. LSU (17-10)
4. Vanderbilt (16-11)
5. Georgia (16-11)
6. Auburn (16-11)
7. Tennessee (15-12)
8. Alabama (15-12)
9. Ole Miss (14-13)
10. Kentucky (13-14)
11. Oklahoma (13-14)
12. Florida (13-14)
13. Mississippi State (12-15)
14. Texas A&M (10-17)
15. South Carolina (5-22)
16. Missouri (3-24)