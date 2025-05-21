Alabama Baseball's Starting Pitcher for Tennessee Game Revealed
HOOVER, Ala.— Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn decided not to reveal a starting pitcher for Wednesday's second-round SEC Tournament game between Alabama and Tennessee after his team defeated Missouri 4-1 Tuesday. He did say right-hander Riley Quick wanted the start.
Quick, normally a weekend starter, will not be starting the contest between the bracket's No. 8 and No. 9 seeds (each team has a 41-15 overall mark). The Alabama coaching staff has tabbed righty Aeden Finateri instead.
Finateri started in Quick's place in late March during the Oklahoma series, which the latter missed due to a blood blister. He has three other starts this season aside from that one and an overall earned run average of 4.39 in 13 total appearances.
The Georgia Tech transfer has thrown 26.2 innings in the 2025 season; he started on weekends in the ACC, which makes him one of the more surefire swingman candidates should the Crimson Tide need one. Other possible options for Wednesday included Quick and JT Blackwood.
Wednesday's game will determine which team moves on to face the No. 1-seed, regular season champion Texas. No. 9-seed Alabama did not play the Longhorns in the regular season, but did lose a home series to the No. 8-seed Volunteers in March.
The second-round tilt will be televised on the SEC Network. It was initially set for a 9:30 a.m. CT first pitch time before weather issues forced the postponement of the fourth first-round game between Mississippi State and Texas A&M to Wednesday morning.