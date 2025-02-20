Alabama Baseball Third Baseman Garrett Staton Undergoing Surgery for Broken Finger
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama baseball third baseman Garrett Staton, who hit a grand slam last Saturday and was just getting underway as a Crimson Tide player, will have surgery Thursday for a broken finger sustained when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday.
The Samford transfer caught a two-strike pitch on the hand against Middle Tennessee, and was called out on strikes after it was ruled that he had swung at the ball. Staton exited the game, which he was starting at second base, immediately and was replaced by Brennen Norton.
Head coach Rob Vaughn was unsure exactly how much time recovery from the procedure would sideline Staton. That will become clearer after he's undergone the surgery.
"Obviously, you hate it for him, because he's obviously playing elite-level baseball right now," Vaughn said Wednesday after his team defeated Alabama State. "But, also, he's an older guy. He's a senior. He's in a great mental place right now, as good as you can be after something like that."
The approximate timetable that Vaughn threw out Wednesday was at least a couple of weeks. Norton has had back-to-back games with multiple hits, and sent home a pair of runs against the Blue Raiders. Alabama won that game, 12-2, on an eighth inning walk-off home run from shortstop Justin Lebron.
Staton hit 19 home runs last season at Samford and was named a third-team Preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association prior to the 2025 campaign.