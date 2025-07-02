Alabama Baseball Transfer Breakdown: Tyler Boudreau
With one year of college eligibility remaining, former Texas Tech weekend starter Tyler Boudreau committed to Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. The right-hander pitched in 13 games (10 starts) for the Red Raiders in 2025.
The immediate implications of his addition? The Crimson Tide has provided a boost to its pitching staff, which stands to potentially lose multiple rotation members to the upcoming MLB Draft and will be saying goodbye to Riley Quick, who might find himself selected in round one.
Boudreau's numbers from this past season are not the flashiest. He was 1-4, working to a 6.65 earned run average in 47.1 innings. He struck out 49 hitters and walked 23. The Canada native had a standout 2024 at Midland College, going 11-2 across 16 starts with 128 punchouts and seven complete games.
That's the form Rob Vaughn and Jason Jackson hope Boudreau will be able to display in Tuscaloosa next spring. He fanned six batters or more five separate times this year. He retired nine on strikes in a game against UC San Diego. The stuff is there; the Power Four numbers haven't followed. Sometimes, that's baseball.
A strikeout pitcher in the weekend rotation complements Tyler Fay, in particular, whose sinker produces a lot of ground-ball outs. Fay is the draft-eligible Alabama starter who is probably most likely to return next year.
If Zane Adams joins Quick in forgoing the remainder of his college baseball career, that makes it all the more possible that Boudreau finds himself in the rotation to begin the 2026 campaign. Whatever the case may be, Boudreau still represents filling a portal need; alongside former Winthrop pitcher Owen Sarna, he is one of only two newly acquired starters in this offseason.