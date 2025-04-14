Alabama's Latest Spot in D1Baseball Rankings: Just a Minute
It may have lost its home series this past weekend against Mississippi State, but the Alabama baseball team is still a top 15 squad in the view of D1Baseball.
Alabama (29-8, 8-7 SEC) checked in at No. 15 in this week's D1Baseball Top 25, down from No. 12 last week and a season peak of No. 8 two weeks ago. The Crimson Tide has lost its last two series, though it won a game in each.
The Crimson Tide's weekend series this week is a Thursday-Saturday stint at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge against No. 9 LSU. The Tigers have been ranked in D1's No. 1 spot this season. The last time Alabama faced LSU in a road series, back in 2023, it was swept.
LSU traveled to Sewell-Thomas Stadium late last season and dropped two of three games to an Alabama team which went on to make the NCAA Tournament.
This week's full poll, post-April 13 games, is below. It is, per usual, ripe with SEC teams; unlike last week, Alabama's midweek opponent (UAB) is not on it.
1. Texas
2. Arkansas
3. Clemson
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Florida State
8. Auburn
9. LSU
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. North Carolina
13. UC Irvine
14. Georgia Tech
15. Alabama
16. Oregon
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Vanderbilt
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Arizona
23. Southern Miss
24. West Virginia
25. TCU
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller provides an Alabama baseball rankings update and a brief recap of the Crimson Tide's recent appearances in the D1Baseball poll, as well as series results.