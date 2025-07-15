Alabama RHP Signee Ma'Kale Holden Selected in Final Round Of MLB Draft
Right-handed pitcher Ma'Kale Holden, one of the top-ranked signees in Alabama baseball's 2025 class, was selected by the Brewers in the final round of the MLB Draft.
Holden dominated on the mound for Thompson High School in Alabaster, being named all-state first team this spring. He hit a walk-off grand slam to advance Thompson to the state quarterfinals last spring and has struck out over 1.5 batters per inning for his career.
Holden has been verbally committed to the Crimson Tide since 2022 and never wavered when Rob Vaughn took over for Brad Bohannon. Standing 6'1, 215 pounds, he is the No. 5 player and No. 1 right handed pitcher in the state, and is Perfect Game's No. 50 right handed pitcher in the nation, while Prep Baseball Report has him at No. 14. It is worth noting that simply due to how long Holden has been committed, his ratings may be a little deflated as other recruits have played in many more events as high school upperclassmen.
With Riley Quick headed to Minnesota, there could very well be room for Holden to contribute as a freshman, likely as a midweek starter. Vaughn and the Alabama program can certainly point to the early success of Ben Hess, who has been lights-out in the Yankees' system since being selected in the first round last July, as a reason Holden should come to school and develop in the SEC.