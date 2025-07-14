Alabama Transfer Griffin Stieg Picked in 2025 MLB Draft
Incoming Alabama baseball transfer Griffin Stieg was chosen in the MLB Draft on Monday by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th round with the 542nd overall pick. The former Virginia Tech hurler did not pitch this past year for the Hokies due to recovering from elbow surgery.
That surgery opens the door for him to throw in Tuscaloosa, though pro scouts have had eyes on him. He put up a 4.70 ERA across 13 starts during the 2024 season, an improvement from the 6.75 mark he had in 2023 while logging 16 appearances.
The righty recorded 51.2 frames in his most recent active season, up from 18.2 as a freshman. He worked out of the bullpen in his first year, but Alabama stocked up on relievers in the portal and probably has starting in mind for Stieg if he makes it to Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Pitching has been the major draft query for the Crimson Tide program. Who stays and who goes could have taken several directions, all of which affect the makeup of the 2026 roster and its weekend prospects on the mound. The Crimson Tide is getting Zane Adams and Tyler Fay back for the upcoming season.
The Alabama staff obviously liked what it saw enough to land Stieg despite not having much recent tape on him because of his injury. That issue doesn't always derail players. Riley Quick, the team's first draft selection this year, had Tommy John surgery in February of 2024 and came back throwing 99 miles per hour.