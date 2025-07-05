Former Virginia Tech P Griffin Stieg Becomes Latest Alabama Baseball Commit
Virginia Tech starting pitcher Griffin Stieg's next stop is Alabama. The righty's Instagram bio shows the Crimson Tide's team handle, indicating his decision to transfer from the ACC to the SEC. 2024 was his most recent season of game action; he made 13 starts with a 4.70 earned run average.
He is the sixth pitcher, and third starter (second from a Power Four school), to join the program's incoming transfer class. The forthcoming MLB Draft is expected to shift the 2026 team's weekend rotation. An impending departure from ace Riley Quick is no small factor in that.
Stieg did not pitch this year. He put up nearly triple the workload last year as he did in 2023: 51.2 innings compared to 18.2 as a freshman. In 2023, he was largely used as a reliever, only making one start in 16 appearances. He had a 6.75 ERA during his first season playing college baseball.
The Fairfax, Va., native underwent surgery on his pitching arm for a torn UCL in July 2024, which cost him a third season on the hill for the Hokies. Stieg has 72 career strikeouts against 28 walks. He surrendered six home runs while facing 227 batters in 2024.
Stieg is already 21 years old, making him eligible to be selected in the MLB Draft later this month. That presents the possibility that he doesn't pitch collegiately next spring, if a professional organization selects him high enough. In some cases, remaining college eligibility for a selected player has resulted in over-slot signing bonuses.
Alabama's staff has turned primarily to the mound when building its portal class. Until this month, those ranks consisted mainly of bullpen arms. Stieg and ex-Texas Tech right-hander Tyler Boudreau (along with former Winthrop hurler Owen Sarna) have added starting experience to the group that the coaches undoubtedly believe will contribute in some way to the pitching staff.