How to Watch Alabama Baseball at the Jacksonville Classic
The Alabama baseball team is off to a 4-0 start to its 2025 season, with wins to its name over Bradley (three times) and Middle Tennessee. This weekend, the Crimson Tide will play three games at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., home of Minor League Baseball's Jumbo Shrimp.
This Friday, Alabama will do battle with 2016 national champion Coastal Carolina at 5 p.m. CT. That's followed by a 3 p.m. Saturday tilt with No. 12 NC State (which lost to Liberty on Tuesday) and a Sunday finale at 10:00 a.m. against Ohio State, wherein Crimson Tide reliever Packy Bradley-Cooney will face off against his former head coach, Justin Haire (both were at Campbell together).
All three contests will be streaming on D1Baseball.com, which requires a paid subscription. This season's Jacksonville Classic is the second edition of the event. The Buckeyes are still looking for their first win of the campaign after being swept on opening weekend at Arizona State.
The Chanticleers suffered a run-rule loss on Tuesday against the College of Charleston, which halted a 4-0 start of their own. NC State was unbeaten prior to facing Liberty, having previously swept Fordham. Haire was hired at Ohio State after last season.
Alabama also participated in a multi-team event early last spring at the Frisco Classic. In head coach Rob Vaughn's first season, the Crimson Tide beat eventual regional host Arizona and then-No. 20 Indiana before falling against Dallas Baptist in a crazy game that went to extra innings.