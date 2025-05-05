How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Final 2025 Midweek at Troy
The very last Tuesday game of the 2025 campaign for the Alabama baseball team will be a ranked matchup. The No. 23 Crimson Tide (36-12) travels to Riddle-Pace Field for a second meeting with No. 19 Troy (34-14).
On March 5, Alabama defeated Troy 3-1 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Sophomore left-handed reliever Matthew Heiberger was a standout performer in that game, working four shutout innings with one hit allowed. Both teams were ranked for that matchup as well.
This Tuesday's game will be live streamed on ESPN+. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Alabama has been pitching well of late and will have choices for who might start on the mound; Bobby Alcock has gotten the nod for the last two midweeks.
Last May, the Crimson Tide defeated the Trojans in Troy in a close game that featured two home runs by Alabama outfielder William Hamiter and an 8-3 double play to end the contest. These two programs have had a flair for the dramatic, but 8-3 double plays don't just happen on any night.
The most notable recent playing of this series needs no introduction for fans of either side. In 2023, the NCAA Tournament made landfall in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2006. Alabama and Troy faced off with the winner going to the regional final, and the Trojans had the hosts beat.
That was until an errant throw from shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr. to first baseman William Sullivan with two outs in the ninth preserved Alabama's hopes in a tournament game the Crimson Tide went on to win 11-8.