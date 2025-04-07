How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Home Contest Against Southern Miss
Sewell-Thomas Stadium will play host on Tuesday to two teams which have just wrapped up difficult weekends in conference play. No. 12 Alabama and No. 23 Southern Miss are slated for a midweek bout on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
The Crimson Tide (27-6) lost its series on the road at Auburn, taking game one of a Saturday doubleheader; that result was sandwiched between two defeats: a 10-0 thrashing last Friday and a 7-5 loss on Saturday evening.
Southern Miss tumbled 10 spots in D1Baseball's latest rankings after dropping two of three road games against Marshall. The Golden Eagles are 22-10 overall and 8-4 in the Sun Belt Conference, one of the most robust midmajor leagues in the country.
This meeting is generally an annual tradition, having been played once per season since 2021 and with at least one showdown every year between 2011 and 2018. Tuesday's game can be streamed on SEC Network+.
The Golden Eagles are up 12-8 in the all-time series, having won last March in Hattiesburg despite a comeback attempt from Alabama in Rob Vaughn's first season. The Crimson Tide dominated 13-0 in 2023 at home against a Southern Miss team which went on to host a super regional.
Current Golden Eagles head coach Christian Ostrander has never managed a game in Tuscaloosa. Scott Berry, who was on the staff that led the program to Omaha in 2009, had some part in all the teams' contests until 2024. The last win in Sewell-Thomas Stadium for Southern Miss was in March 2021. Tuesday's game is only the second time since 2016 that the matchup will be played in April.