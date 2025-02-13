How To Watch Alabama Baseball's Season-Opening Series Against Bradley
Year two of the Rob Vaughn era for the Alabama baseball program finally dawns officially on Friday, with the opening game of a three-game set against the Bradley Braves at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
First pitch for the season opener in Tuscaloosa is set for 4 p.m. CT. Saturday and Sunday's games each have a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. CT. Other SEC schools, such as Mississippi State, have moved game times around due to weather.
All three matchups between Alabama and Bradley can be viewed on SEC Network+. Sophomore left-hander Zane Adams will get the Opening Day start for the Crimson Tide. The southpaw had to get used to starting on weekends as a freshman and saw success in the role.
The Braves were 13-37-1 last season, with the only time the team held a record above .500 coming after a 1-0 start to the campaign. By comparison, Alabama won 33 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide won as many games in league play as Bradley won during the entire season.
Vaughn opted to give redshirt senior Bobby Alcock the opportunity to start a weekend game for his Crimson Tide debut; that outing will come in the series finale on Sunday. Saturday's starting honors go to junior right-hander Riley Quick, who will be making his return from the Tommy John surgery he had last February.
Bradley's probable starters on the mound are righties Travis Lutz (Friday) and Drew Politte (Saturday). The visitors' Sunday starter is not yet official.