How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Three-Game Set vs. Mississippi State
In May 2024, the Alabama baseball team was overcome by food poisoning while in Mississippi to face Mississippi State on the road. In mid-April 2025, the Crimson Tide finally gets its rematch with the Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa.
No. 12 Alabama will host Mississippi State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. First pitch in the series is set for 6 p.m. CT on Friday. The ensuing games are both scheduled for afternoon starts: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday and 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.
All three contests will be available for live streaming on SEC Network+. At the close of this weekend's series, six of the Crimson Tide's last seven conference games will have been aired on the platform.
Mississippi State (20-13, 3-9 SEC) has a lot riding on the result of this series. 15 league games represent the halfway mark of the conference season. 3-9 through 12 is not the start the Bulldogs program is accustomed to, but an upset sweep would double the win total in one weekend.
Since winning the 2021 national title, the Bulldogs have had two seasons with fewer than 10 SEC victories (2022 and 2023, nine each and no Hoover trip). In April 2023, Mississippi State went on the road and took a series from the Crimson Tide.
Alabama (28-6, 7-5 SEC) defeated No. 23 Southern Miss 10-6 on Tuesday. With a sweep over the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide's number of conference victories halfway through the SEC portion of the schedule would be double digits.
The Crimson Tide has shown it has the tools to be the real deal. Double-digit SEC wins at the 15-game mark is contender territory. That opportunity presents itself at Sewell-Thomas Stadium this weekend.