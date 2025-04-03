How to Watch No. 8 Alabama Baseball's Road Series Against Auburn
It's back to the SEC grind this weekend for the No. 8 Alabama baseball team after an 11-9 win over Samford at home on Tuesday. For the second consecutive season, the Crimson Tide will travel to Plainsman Park to face rival Auburn on the road.
The No. 16 Tigers (20-9, 4-5 SEC) lost 4-2 on Tuesday against UAB, falling victim to a sweep by the Blazers. Last season, Auburn upset Alabama by winning its final series of the season with two victories over the Crimson Tide; the Tigers did not make the 2024 SEC Tournament.
Alabama (26-4, 6-3 SEC) has defeated Texas A&M and No. 10 Oklahoma in conference series this season. Both teams have won two of a possible three SEC series this spring; Auburn triumphed over Vanderbilt and Kentucky but was swept by Georgia.
The first game of this weekend's rivalry series will begin at 6 p.m. CT on Friday. The action is available to be streamed live on SEC Network+. That will also be the case for Sunday's contest, set for 2 p.m. CT.
Saturday's game will be accessible on national television via the SEC Network. It will have major implications; obviously, the winner of game one stands to lock up the series by way of a victory with a national viewing audience.
With a potential sweep, which it was unable to close the deal on last May, Auburn would push its SEC record above .500. Only a 3-0 weekend will accomplish that: a 2-1 series win for the home team, were it to happen, sends the Tigers' mark in league play to 6-6.