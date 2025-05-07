Instant Analysis: Alabama Baseball 10, Troy 2
TROY, Ala.— The Alabama baseball team needed something big on Tuesday at Troy after a heart-wrenching series loss at Vanderbilt over the weekend. The No. 23 Crimson Tide (37-12) collected a ranked win in dominant fashion, scoring the first eight runs in a 10-2 rout of the No. 19 Trojans.
Eight of the 10 runs were the product of two veteran bats: Team captain Kade Snell had five runs batted in and second baseman Garrett Staton posted three of his own. The pitchers held strong; in two meetings with Troy, Alabama held the Trojans to fewer than three runs.
With a colossal home series against No. 6 Georgia coming up this weekend, Alabama had the ability to set the tone going into that three-game set on Tuesday night. Troy (34-15) has been consistently in the national rankings and is no pushover.
Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron left the game for precautionary reasons in the fourth inning, but head coach Rob Vaughn said the sophomore should be okay and that his exit was out of an abundance of caution.
Freshman Jon Young Jr. took over for Lebron, scoring two runs. He has played innings at second base this season as well. Overall, apart from that situation, the game almost couldn't have gone much better for the visitors to Riddle-Pace Field.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller gives an instant reaction to the Crimson Tide's 10-2 road victory at Troy, as well as analyzes the team's confidence level after a big, ranked win over a team that has a fringe chance at hosting a regional.