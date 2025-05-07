Justin Lebron Leaves Alabama Baseball's Game at Troy in Fourth Inning
TROY, Ala.— Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron racked up two hits in the first four innings of the No. 23 Crimson Tide's game at No. 19 Troy on Tuesday night. On his second, with one out in the top of the fourth, he was injured on a slide while stretching a base hit to left into a double.
Lebron stayed down on top of the second base bag for a few moments. Crimson Tide head coach Rob Vaughn accompanied the training staff to check on the star sophomore. After a discussion spanning a few moments, the shortstop left the game. Freshman infielder Jon Young Jr. pinch ran.
Young Jr. (who took over at short) came around to score the Crimson Tide's eighth run of the ball game on the next batter, courtesy of a single from left fielder Kade Snell. Lebron's first hit of the game was a solo home run in the top of the first inning, his 16th of the season.
The shortstop leads the Alabama team in home runs for the 2025 season. Second baseman Garrett Staton also needed a moment to collect himself after a slide into second at Riddle-Pace Field earlier in the contest. Staton was fine and remained in the contest.
Lebron is batting .309 this season and added his 62nd run batted in on the first-inning shot, which he also sent out to left field. The righty hitter is one of the most talented position players in college baseball. He's batted in the second lineup spot all season.