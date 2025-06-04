Alabama Baseball Head Coach Rob Vaughn Given Contract Extension
Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn, who has now finished two full seasons at the helm of the Crimson Tide program, has received a contract extension. The news was first reported by Alabama's NIL collective on Tuesday night.
Vaughn was hired away from Maryland in the summer of 2023. At that time, he inked a five-year pact worth $900,000 annually. This year, Vaughn led Alabama to its first 40-win regular season since the 2002 campaign.
Terms of his new extension were not initially disclosed, but it is highly likely that Tuesday's agreement will push Vaughn over the $1 million threshold in terms of annual salary.
During his brief tenure, the Crimson Tide has not missed an NCAA Tournament regional, falling just short of hosting one this summer. Alabama is 74-42 overall since he took over, including 16 SEC wins in the 2025 regular season.
Alabama was 41-18 this season, checking in as the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss. The Crimson Tide went 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament, bringing an early end to a successful year in which it peaked at No. 8 in the D1Baseball Top 25.
Multiple high-profile jobs came open across college baseball in the short time since Vaughn has been Alabama's head coach. Among them have been SEC gigs at Texas and Texas A&M. Mississippi State recently filled its opening by bringing on Brian O'Connor from Virginia.
Vaughn, still just 37 years old (he will be 38 on July 7), is a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. One of his teams has hosted a regional: 2022 Maryland; he followed that season by leading the Terrapins to the conference regular season and tournament titles in 2023.
This story will be updated.