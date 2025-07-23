Riley Quick Officially Signs with Minnesota Twins
Former Alabama pitcher Riley Quick, chosen 36th overall in this year's MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, has signed with the organization. MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis confirmed that Quick signed for $2,692,000, the full slot value for the 36th pick.
As part of the Crimson Tide's weekend rotation in 2025, Quick was 8-3 and the starting pitcher with the lowest earned run average (3.92). His velocity did not suffer as he continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he had in February 2024 after making one three-inning start.
The Alabama coaching staff wanted to gradually build him up throughout this past season so that he would be ready to shoulder a full workload by SEC play. Quick eventually threw 62 innings on the year, striking out 70. He reached a maximum pitch speed of 99 miles per hour.
Dollar figure notwithstanding, there was not an expectation that Quick would pitch collegiately beyond the 2025 campaign. He got to make a postseason start, taking the ball for the Crimson Tide's Hattiesburg Regional opener against Miami (Fla.) in late May.
Quick, Alabama's best starter this year, was the last drafted member of the team's 2025 roster who had not signed his first professional contract. Fifth-round pick Kade Snell (Chicago Cubs) and seventh-round selection Richie Bonomolo Jr. (New York Yankees) inked their deals before him.
Left-hander Connor Prielipp, who played his college baseball at Alabama, is also in the Twins' system. Prielipp was a second-round choice of the club in 2022. He now pitches for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. Quick was selected during Competitive Balance Round A, between the first and second rounds.