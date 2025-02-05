Where Alabama Baseball Lands in Preseason Conference Coaches Poll, All-SEC Teams
Anticipation for the return of college baseball is in the air, and there is much excitement preceding another season of a loaded SEC which boasts many talented teams and players.
On Wednesday, the league unveiled its respective preseason coaches' poll and Preseason All-SEC teams. Alabama, which made the NCAA Tournament last season and was the No. 7 seed in the 2024 SEC tournament, was picked to finish 13th in the league by the coaches and had three players earn Preseason All-SEC recognition.
The projected finish order, in addition to the fact that it is almost certain to end up inaccurate simply because it's a preseason list, is not indicative of the Crimson Tide being a bad team by any stretch. The SEC is the best conference in college baseball and now adds strong programs in Texas and Oklahoma for good measure (both of which were picked ahead of Alabama in the poll). For example, South Carolina recently made a big splash hire in bringing six-time SEC Tournament-winning coach Paul Mainieri out of retirement but was picked to finish 14th.
Alabama had been chosen to finish fourth in the SEC West in 2024's preseason poll, having the eighth-highest point total among the then-14 teams in the conference.
Texas A&M was picked first despite controversially losing coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Longhorns (picked eighth). Reigning national champion Tennessee, against whom Alabama won a home series last March, was second. The Aggies and Volunteers faced off in the 2024 College World Series Finals.
Individual Preseason All-SEC recognition for Crimson Tide players included shortstop Justin Lebron on the preseason first team, while left-handed starting pitcher Zane Adams and senior Will Hodo were named to the preseason second team. Hodo was the primary first baseman last season but received this accolade in the designated hitter/utility category. All are key returners for Rob Vaughn's squad; Lebron and Adams are poised for big sophomore campaigns. Lebron made the All-SEC first team last season.
The full coaches' poll, in order, is as follows:
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- LSU
- Florida
- Georgia
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
The Preseason All-SEC First Team include
C: Ike Irish, Auburn
C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky
1B: Jared Jones, LSU
2B: Cade Kurland, Florida
3B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
SS: Dean Curley, Tennessee
OF: Jace Laviolette, Texas A&M
OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina
OF: Max Belyeu, Texas
OF: Tre Phelps, Georgia
DH/UTL: Hayden Schott, Texas A&M
SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
SP: Kade Anderson, LSU
RP: Nate Snead, Tennessee
RP: Alton Davis II, Georgia
RP: Gavin Guidry, LSU
The Preseason All-SEC Second Team consists of:
C: Ryan Galvan, Texas
C: Luke Heyman, Florida
1B: Cooper McMurray, Auburn
2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
2B: Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M
2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU
3B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
3B: Slate Alford, Georgia
SS: Colby Shelton, Florida
OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
DH/UTL: Will Hodo, Alabama
SP: Zane Adams, Alabama
SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
SP: Landon Beidelschies, Arkansas
SP: JD Thompson, Vanderbilt
SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
RP: Christian Foutch, Arkansas
RP: Miller Green, Vanderbilt
RP: Robert Hogen, Kentucky